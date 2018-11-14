Lisa Dugan, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Recreation Safety Outreach Coordinator, said the agency has reported just four lakes that have a declared ice-in. Ice-ins occur when the entire lake is frozen over for the first time and the ice cover remains through winter.

"We are definitely starting to see ice forming around the state," Dugan said. "But, it takes a bit of time before that's reported to our website. Last year at this time, we started seeing ice on the lakes, but then it got warm again and the ice melted. So officially, those weren't classified as ice-ins."

Along with early ice melting, last year saw ice thicknesses vary in different bodies of water. In late December, the DNR issued ice safety warnings based on the inconsistent ice thickness across the region. There are signs that this could be the same case this season, too.

"Our climatologists have received reports about a warmer winter, and it's just waiting to see what Mother Nature actually delivers," Dugan said. "With the ice, something to think about is the ice fatalities last year. Last winter, there were six total ice fatalities, and five happened on early ice in November and early December. It's important to stay cautious of that early ice, it can be deceptive."

Several of last year's fatalities occurred in the Bemidji area, including at Upper Red Lake and Grace Lake.

According to historical data from Lake Bemidji State Park, the heaviest freezing locally often comes after days with subzero temperatures. In 2015, reports showed the ice in on Lake Bemidji didn't occur until December, rather than November.

"The majority of the time, many of the fatalities we see happen at the bookends of the season," Dugan said. "But, even when it's the middle of winter, you can see break through incidents where vehicles go through."

The minimum thickness of ice to support ice fishing and other activities on foot is 4 inches. For snowmobiles or ATVs, a minimum of 5 to 7 inches is required and for cars and small pickups, a minimum of 8 to 12 inches is needed. For larger trucks, the minimum for thickness is 12 to 15 inches. The DNR's recommendation for ice travel is to check the ice every 150 feet.

In the case of a break through on foot, the DNR recommends the following:

• Don't remove winter clothing. They won't drag you down, instead, they trap air to provide warmth and flotation.

• Turn toward the direction you came in.

• Place your hands and arms on the unbroken surface.

• Kick your feet and dig in to the ice with an ice pick.

• Lie flat on the ice once you're out and roll away from the hole, keeping your weight spread out.

• Get to a warm, dry, sheltered area and rewarm immediately.

"When you're on foot, wearing a lifejacket can save your life if you do break through," Dugan said. "That is the one piece of equipment that will keep your head above water. Another thing important to bring is an ice pick. That's a small, simple inexpensive thing to get that can help get you out of a bad situation."

Ice thickness

Minimum ice thickness levels, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:

• Ice fishing and on foot activities: 4 inches.

• Snowmobile and ATV use: 5 to 7 inches.

• Driving cars or small pickup trucks: 8 to 12 inches.

• Driving larger trucks: 12 to 15 inches.