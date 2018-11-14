"The results of this study show the limitless possibilities available in states like Minnesota that place such value on education," BSU and NTC President Faith Hensrud said in a press release. "We're committed to providing opportunities for all Minnesotans to pursue an affordable, high-quality education so the doors to this level of economic prosperity remain open to everyone."

Parker Philips, a consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis, conducted the study commissioned by Minnesota State. The Minnesota State system is comprised of 30 state colleges and seven state universities.

The study considered the direct spending on operations, pay, benefits and capital projects, and the estimated increase in demand for goods and services in industry sectors that supply or support BSU and NTC. It also measured the effect of student spending and the induced effect of increased household income.

"We are forging strong partnerships with business and industry that will help ensure we continue to meet their needs as they make their own efforts to support the state's economy," Hensrud said. "The level of impact BSU and NTC have on our region is only possible when we have strong relationships. In those relationships, our contribution becomes more than dollar value to an economy—we're supporting others as they find their own ways to excel."

The same study also estimated that state and local tax revenues generated by this economic activity, which includes sales, property, personal income and corporate income taxes, reached nearly $18.3 million.

"Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College are key assets in our community," Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht said in the press release. "The fact that we are home to thousands of students and hundreds of staff and hundreds of faculty, all of these people are supporting our local economy and adding value to the city of Bemidji and the entire region."

Parker Philips' entire study estimated the combined impact of Minnesota State's 37 schools, plus the spending of its faculty, staff and students, and found it to be approximately $8 billion annually with an estimated 67,717 Minnesota jobs generated.

An individual contribution report for BSU and NTC, along with complete results of the study, are available at www.MinnState.edu/IMPACT.