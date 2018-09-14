Head Shriner takes part in weekend activities

According to Cain, the event has been on his to-do-list for quite some time.

“I’ve come to help celebrate with the local Shriners,” said Cain, who lives in Nashville. “I’ve always wanted to come to Bemidji, but the schedule never came together. I’ve heard a lot of great things about the school, the community and our Shriners.”

While Cain is excited about the weekend’s activities, including the big game, he said the event represents something more important.

“These events are an awareness tool. It helps people know what Shriners really do. Many people look at Shriners and know them as guys who drive funny cars in parades and wear hats. But, they don’t always know that we have 22 hospitals where we provide care at no cost to the families,” Cain said. “Our hospitals have been treating children for 97 years. In that time, the hospitals have treated more than 1.3 million children.”

Saturday’s Shriner activities begin with a parade in downtown Bemidji at 1 p.m., followed by a tailgate party immediately after in Diamond Point Park near the football stadium. BSU football kicks off at 4 p.m. and halftime will be dedicated to a Shriners presentation.

Saturday's Shriners events