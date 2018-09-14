Crime report for Sept. 13

DWI

8:40 p.m. A 50-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Centerline Road in Solway.

Warrants

3:25 p.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a foot pursuit at Anne St. NW and Cedar Lane NW.

5:39 p.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested on an arrest warrant in 100 block of Sixth St. NW in Cass Lake.

Agency assist

10:13 a.m. Deputies assisted State Patrol in arrest of 43-year-old in the 7100 block of Pete Lane NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Accidents

1:38 p.m. A 79-year-old woman was cited after a two-vehicle accident at Third St. NW and Bemidji Ave. N.

9:35 p.m. Report of a hit-and-run accident in the 1600 block of Bemidji Ave. N.

Warrants

9:05 p.m. A 40-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 600 block of Washington Ave. S.

Theft

12:05 p.m. A 38-year-old female was cited for theft in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.