Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crime report for Sept. 13

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 11:46 a.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Animals

    9:32 p.m. An SUV hit a deer at Frohn Road SE and Powerdam Road.

    DWI

    8:40 p.m. A 50-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Centerline Road in Solway.

    Warrants

    3:25 p.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a foot pursuit at Anne St. NW and Cedar Lane NW.

    5:39 p.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested on an arrest warrant in 100 block of Sixth St. NW in Cass Lake.

    Agency assist

    10:13 a.m. Deputies assisted State Patrol in arrest of 43-year-old in the 7100 block of Pete Lane NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Accidents

    1:38 p.m. A 79-year-old woman was cited after a two-vehicle accident at Third St. NW and Bemidji Ave. N.

    9:35 p.m. Report of a hit-and-run accident in the 1600 block of Bemidji Ave. N.

    Warrants

    9:05 p.m. A 40-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 600 block of Washington Ave. S.

    Theft

    12:05 p.m. A 38-year-old female was cited for theft in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimecourtsBemidjibemidji police departmentBeltrami Countybeltrami county sheriff's office
    Advertisement