NTC recognizes scholarship recipients

BEMIDJI—Fourteen recipients of George W. Neilson Scholarships were among 47 Northwest Technical College scholarship winners who were recognized Thursday, Sept. 13, at a breakfast at the college. The 47 scholarships, supported by the Northwest Technical College Foundation, Ottertail Power Co., the Fred Breen Scholarship, the Mississippi Headwaters Blood Bank, the Paul Bunyan Vintage Auto Club, the George W. Neilson Foundation and the state of Minnesota's Workforce Development Scholarship program, have a combined value of $66,800, officials said in a release.