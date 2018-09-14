NTC recognizes scholarship recipients
BEMIDJI—Fourteen recipients of George W. Neilson Scholarships were among 47 Northwest Technical College scholarship winners who were recognized Thursday, Sept. 13, at a breakfast at the college. The 47 scholarships, supported by the Northwest Technical College Foundation, Ottertail Power Co., the Fred Breen Scholarship, the Mississippi Headwaters Blood Bank, the Paul Bunyan Vintage Auto Club, the George W. Neilson Foundation and the state of Minnesota's Workforce Development Scholarship program, have a combined value of $66,800, officials said in a release.
Pictured, back row, left to right, are Michelle Beighley, Health Science Broad Field, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship; Morgan Groenhoff, Dental Assisting, Workforce Development Scholarship, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship; Tatum Fylling, Dental Assisting, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship; Shawn Graupmann, Electrical Construction, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship; Thomas Miller, Electrical Construction, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship; Dylan Rosenau, Electrical Construction, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship; Michael Lehner, Electrical Construction, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are Tara Skarp, Nursing, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship; Barbara Larson, Health Science Broad Field, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship; Ashley LaCrosse, Dental Assisting, Workforce Development Scholarship, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship; Logan Vikre, Electrical Construction, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship; Tannor Rago, Electrical Construction, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship; Aaron Patti, Electrical Construction, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship; Zane Paul, Electrical Construction, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship.