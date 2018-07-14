Woman plans vigil for police in Bemidji
BEMIDJI—A Laporte woman will hold a third annual vigil in honor of law enforcement Tuesday in Bemidji.
Virginia Overton, who has held similar events in 2016 and 2017, told the Pioneer that Cass County, Beltrami County and Hubbard County law enforcement personnel, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents, Red Lake and Leech Lake police and state troopers will attend this year's event.
Overton held the first vigil in 2016 in response to backlash encountered by officers across the country after the killings of two black men—including Philando Castile in Minnesota. During the same time period, multiple officers were killed in Dallas and Baton Rouge.
Tuesday's event is set for 7 p.m. at Library Park in downtown Bemidji.