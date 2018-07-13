Bagley man injured in motorcycle collision with deer

The crash was reported at 12:14 a.m. Friday, July 13, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report. Thomas Acree, 53, of Bagley was eastbound on state Highway 92 west of the city of Gully. A deer was standing in the driver's lane and Acree laid the bike down to avoid hitting the animal, the report said.

The 2005 Honda motorcycle struck the deer with Acree coming to a rest on the shoulder of the road while the deer and motorcycle ended up in the eastbound lane.

Acree was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained life-threatening injuries, the release said. He was transported 40 miles from the scene to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Road conditions were dry as reported by the MSP report. Assisting at the scene were Polk Co. Fire and Rescue and the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office. Gully is about 50 miles northwest of Bemidji.