Crime report for July 11
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:
911
10:09 p.m. Deputies received a report of a man lost in the woods on Blom Road NW. Deputies rescued him from a swamp and carried him to an ambulance.
Agency Assist
11:51 a.m. Deputies forwarded a report of a federal forestry violation at the 25500 block of Wolverine Road NE to Federal Forestry in the Chippewa National Forest.
Assault
1 p.m. A deputy responded to a domestic assault at the 1700 block of 15th Street SW. The subject left the scene and charges were forwarded to the Beltrami County Attorney's Office.
10:34 p.m. Deputies received a report of an assault at the 7000 block of Bittern Road NE.
DWI
3:51 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested for DWI and warrants and a 42-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at the 3800 block of Moberg Drive NW.
Violations/Court Orders
11:09 a.m. A 34-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 12000 block of Birchmont Beach Road NE.
Warrant
6:54 p.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 6800 block of Highway 2 NW.
7:35 p.m. A 21-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 29300 block of Highway 2.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:
Assault
5:33 a.m. An 18-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 1000 block of 30th Street NW.
2:59 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 100 block of 3rd Street NW.
9:01 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 1200 block of 23rd Street NW.
Burglary
8:57 p.m. An officer took a report of the burglary of a vacant house at the 200 block of Irvine Avenue SW.
Disorderly Conduct
9:56 p.m. A 35-year-old female was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction at the 700 block of 19th Street NW.
Fire
11:47 p.m. Officers received a report of a fire at the 2600 block of Calihan Avenue NE.