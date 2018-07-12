Crime report for July 11

Agency Assist

11:51 a.m. Deputies forwarded a report of a federal forestry violation at the 25500 block of Wolverine Road NE to Federal Forestry in the Chippewa National Forest.

Assault

1 p.m. A deputy responded to a domestic assault at the 1700 block of 15th Street SW. The subject left the scene and charges were forwarded to the Beltrami County Attorney's Office.

10:34 p.m. Deputies received a report of an assault at the 7000 block of Bittern Road NE.

DWI

3:51 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested for DWI and warrants and a 42-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at the 3800 block of Moberg Drive NW.

Violations/Court Orders

11:09 a.m. A 34-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 12000 block of Birchmont Beach Road NE.

Warrant

6:54 p.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 6800 block of Highway 2 NW.

7:35 p.m. A 21-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 29300 block of Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assault

5:33 a.m. An 18-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 1000 block of 30th Street NW.

2:59 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 100 block of 3rd Street NW.

9:01 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 1200 block of 23rd Street NW.

Burglary

8:57 p.m. An officer took a report of the burglary of a vacant house at the 200 block of Irvine Avenue SW.

Disorderly Conduct

9:56 p.m. A 35-year-old female was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction at the 700 block of 19th Street NW.

Fire

11:47 p.m. Officers received a report of a fire at the 2600 block of Calihan Avenue NE.