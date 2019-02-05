MENAHGA — The body of a woman whose death is under investigation in Menahga was found in a tent on her brother’s property, family members say. Kelly Marie Lund, 32, of Detroit Lakes, was found dead shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Family members found Kelly’s body in the tent at the home of Lund’s brother, Eddie. A cause of death had not been released Wednesday. “At this point all I can say is the investigation is currently ongoing between” Menahga police, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said Menahga Police Chief Scott G. Koennicke in a statement. “The Ramsey County Medical Examiner did an autopsy and we are currently waiting for further test results and we’re still conducting interviews. “We understand people want answers as fast as possible but unlike television, situations like this take time,” Koennicke said. Lund had attended Menahga’s Midsummer Festival with her boyfriend, Shawn Robert Mieseler, 38, family members said. Menahga is a town of about 1,300 people in Wadena County in northern Minnesota.