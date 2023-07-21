6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mask and Rose Theater to present 'To Save the Planet' performance

The Mask and Rose Theater is set to host a performance of the play, "To Save the Planet," at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the theater, 24011 Highway 89 NW in Puposky.

Mask and Rose Theater
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:15 AM

PUPOSKY — The Mask and Rose Theater is set to host a performance of the play, "To Save the Planet," at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the theater, 24011 Highway 89 NW in Puposky.

The Mask and Rose Theater was recently awarded a Region 2 Arts Grant to offer a theater and ecology summer experience for youth.

In the culmination of the participants' experience building sculptures, painting murals and learning ecological concepts, they will present the award-winning musical play, "To Save the Planet," by Tobin Mueller, a release said.

Tickets cost $20 per family of up to six people. Adult single tickets cost $10 and children single tickets cost $3.

Attendees are asked to bring a topping to share for an ice cream sundae social after the performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more details, email maskrose57@gmail or call (218) 760-2211.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
blueberries-g250fd7e8f_1920.jpg
Community
Lake George Blueberry Festival set for July 28-30
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Beltrami County Administration Building file photo.jpg
Local
Beltrami County withdraws purchase agreement for property considered for new jail
1d ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji school board approves LTFM plan, shares superintendent evaluation
2d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
071923.S.BP.TRAPSHOOTING.jpg
Prep
Bemidji High School trap teams place 28th, 51st at national championships
3d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock