Mask and Rose Theater to present 'To Save the Planet' performance

PUPOSKY — The Mask and Rose Theater is set to host a performance of the play, "To Save the Planet," at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the theater, 24011 Highway 89 NW in Puposky.

The Mask and Rose Theater was recently awarded a Region 2 Arts Grant to offer a theater and ecology summer experience for youth.

In the culmination of the participants' experience building sculptures, painting murals and learning ecological concepts, they will present the award-winning musical play, "To Save the Planet," by Tobin Mueller, a release said.

Tickets cost $20 per family of up to six people. Adult single tickets cost $10 and children single tickets cost $3.

Attendees are asked to bring a topping to share for an ice cream sundae social after the performance.

For more details, email maskrose57@gmail or call (218) 760-2211.