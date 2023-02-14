Love at first dance: Couples and friends take to the dance floor in honor of Valentine's Day

BEMIDJI — Love was in the air on Monday afternoon as couples and friends took to the dance floor at the Bemidji Senior Center for a Valentine’s Day-themed afternoon of music.

During the event, Dennis Doeden and his bandmates Fred and Vickie Ambuehl, Jim Cortese, Carol Kilian and Shorty Schmidt performed a variety of old and new country, old-time songs and folk and rock from the 1960s.

Dennis Doeden and his bandmates Fred and Vickie Ambuehl, Shorty Schmidt, Jim Cortese and Carol Kilian performed a variety of old and new country, old-time songs and folk and rock from the 1960s for a Valentine’s dance on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Bemidji Senior Center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

As each song began to play, attendees would glance around, pair up with a willing participant and head out onto the dance floor.

Even with professionals like Suzy and Hondo Langhout in attendance, no one felt the need to perform or break out any fancy moves. They simply enjoyed the music, laughed and chatted as they made their way around the room.

Jon (Hondo) Langhout gives his wife Suzy a spin as the Dennis Doeden and Friends band plays for a Valentine’s dance on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Bemidji Senior Center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees laugh as they listen to the Dennis Doeden and Friends band play for a Valentine’s dance on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Bemidji Senior Center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

While couples danced away, others enjoyed watching and clapping to the music while swapping stories and catching up with old friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Tom and Arlene Smith, the afternoon was a reminder of when the pair met while dancing many years ago.

“We met at a barn dance out by Lake Plantagenet,” Arlene said. “It was a long time ago but we still love dancing.”

And come July 1 the couple will celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary.

Arlene Smith and her husband of 66 years, Tom, listen to the Dennis Doeden and Friends band play for a Valentine’s dance on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Bemidji Senior Center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Tom worked as a machinist for 35 years, both at Bemidji Auto Parts and teaching at Northwest Technical College. And for most of those years, Arlene worked as a bookkeeper alongside Tom at both places.

When asked what the secret is to having a long, happy marriage, Arlene just laughed.

“I don’t know! We just really like each other I guess,” she said with a laugh. “We have a good family, three boys and a girl, and just built a good life together.”

The pair, seated toward the back of the room, said they hoped to get up and dance at some point during the afternoon.

“We used to dance all the time, but Tom is kind of losing his balance more these days so we have to pick our songs and wait for one that’s kind of slow,” Arlene added. “There’s a good crowd here today. We come here every Thursday afternoon for music and we just love to listen even if we don’t dance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Wilson gives his dance partner, Suzy Langhout, a spin as the Dennis Doeden and Friends band plays for a Valentine’s dance on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Bemidji Senior Center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Bob Wilson, who owned Wilson’s Store for many years before selling the building to the senior center, said he loves coming to the center and spending time with friends and meeting new people.

Photos of the old Wilson's store hang in the lobby of the Bemidji Senior Center, which Bob Wilson opened and operated for many years before selling the building to the senior center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

“I’m honestly kind of afraid to dance,” Wilson said with a laugh after exiting the dance floor. “I lost my wife to Alzheimer's three years ago and it’s been hard since then. But we have a coffee club that’s met here for many years and we come and all us older guys just talk and we love it.”

Those who had been nervous about dancing to some of the faster-paced music crowded to the floor as the band began to play “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” in honor of Valentine’s Day — holding to the theme of lasting love, whether it's life-long sweethearts or simply the company of good friends.

Martha Ahles laughs as she dances with Tim Hardwig while the Dennis Doeden and Friends band plays for a Valentine’s dance on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Bemidji Senior Center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Dance partners make their way around the dance floor as the Dennis Doeden and Friends band plays for a Valentine’s dance on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Bemidji Senior Center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Around 85 people were in attendance as the Dennis Doeden and Friends band played for a Valentine’s dance on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Bemidji Senior Center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer