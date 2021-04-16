BEMIDJI -- As travel picks back up, many families are eager to resume creating memories and marking milestones by taking vacations. But for families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) traveling and experiencing new places can be daunting at times.

Because autism is a spectrum disorder, each person with autism has a distinct set of strengths and challenges. Individuals with ASD may also be susceptible to sensory overload, and a disruption to their daily routine can prove upsetting, the Autism Society of America said. For these reasons, many parents of children with autism may be hesitant to partake in activities like traveling and putting themselves in uncertain situations so as to not upset their loved ones.

However, in a recent Explore Minnesota column titled "Why RV Camping is Perfect for Kids with Autism," Sheletta Brundidge explained that Bemidji would be featured on her list of summertime autism-friendly destinations for her and her three children with ASD.

"My third-grader, Brandon, has been learning all about Paul Bunyan in his virtual classroom this year. Being from Texas, I knew all the tall tales about Pecos Bill, but not so much about Minnesota's legendary lumberjack," she wrote. "And with widespread vaccinations just around the corner, we're planning a summer vacation so my children can meet Paul -- and his sidekick, Babe the Blue Ox -- for themselves."

April is Autism Acceptance Month, and there’s no better time than now to educate oneself on ASD -- as well as learning to be mindful and respectful of those with autism, especially when they’re out of their comfort zones while in public or on vacation. And for families with children affected by ASD, enjoyable trips are still very possible with some early planning and scheduling.

Autism-friendly activities around Bemidji

Play at Paul Bunyan Park: Visitors can first visit the towering statues of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox and then explore the Paul Bunyan Inclusive Playground, which is universally accessible for all ages and abilities to enjoy at the Bemidji waterfront. The playground has sensory-rich elements that provide activities for those with developmental disabilities. It also features rubberized surfacing, molded, high-back swings with harnesses, and a high-back "omni spinner" with transfer points for children who use wheelchairs and walkers.

Explore Headwaters Science Center: With more than 70 hands-on exhibits featuring science and technology, the center aims to provide intellectual stimulation and enjoyment for both children and adults. There is also a live animal collection including snakes, birds, lizards and bunnies, as well as various demonstrations held for visitors.

Camp in Lake Bemidji State Park: The park features a sandy beach, hiking and biking trails, boat, canoe and kayak rental, a children’s playground, and a volleyball court. Its facilities include a 95-site campground (with four pull-through sites and four wheelchair-accessible sites) and a fill/dump station along with modern restrooms and showers during the summer season.

Geocaching on the Paul Bunyan Trail: Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity that uses a cell phone, or any device with a GPS, to find hidden containers, or caches, at specific locations. These caches often have small items in them such as toys and keepsakes. There are over 1,000 caches hidden along the 112-mile Paul Bunyan Trail. According to the Trail’s website, it is recognized among sports enthusiasts as a power trail adventure due to the close proximity of cache hides along every trail mile.

Other ideas: Spend time in nature by going berry picking or doing some gardening, take a bike ride or go for a swim. If it's cold or rainy, an afternoon at the library is a great alternative.

Here are some tips for having a fun, safe vacation from Autism Speaks, an organization that is dedicated to promoting solutions for the needs of individuals and families with autism: