ST. PAUL — Travelers heading out of town on spring break this month are expected to make March the busiest month for Twin Cities air travel since the COVID-19 pandemic struck a year ago.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is expecting as many as 28,000 passengers going through its checkpoints during peak travel days this month, well over the nearly 22,000 who passed through in late December. Before the pandemic, as many as 45,000 people could be expected to pass through the airport during peak spring break travel days.

Airport officials suggest travelers allocate additional time to catch their flights, arriving at least two hours before a domestic flight and two and a half hours before an international flight.

“While there will be far fewer spring break travelers this year than there were pre-pandemic, the airport will be busy, particularly at peak hours in the early and mid-morning and mid-afternoon,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP. “We’ve invested heavily in making the air travel journey safer for those who need or choose to travel. We strongly encourage travelers to support our health safety efforts by wearing their required face coverings, washing their hands regularly, using hand sanitizer, and abiding by social distancing recommendations, especially in check-in and security lines.”