BEMIDJI -- As the summer season winds down, there’s always that urge to squeeze in one last getaway.

Yet for one lucky person, that urge could become a reality.

A website called satelliteinternet.com said it will pay an individual $1,000 to spend a weekend in an RV in the national park of their choice, on the dates they choose.

But there’s a catch: The chosen applicant has to give up their cell phone, internet, laptop, television and any other technology for the first two nights of their stay -- in what the company calls a "Digital Detox Challenge."

“While that may sound like an easy task, you have to ask yourself, ‘When was the last time I went 48 hours without checking my phone?’” the company said in a recent release. “We’re hoping this opportunity encourages you to step away from the social feed and out into the world.”

On the third night, the individual can share their tech-free getaway experience online with a mobile hotspot, or they can “hit the local gas station or cafe for Wi-Fi.”

Satellite Internet said it will pay the applicant $400 upfront and $600 upon completion of its "Digital Detox Challenge." Up to $1,000 will also be reimbursed for the RV rental, food and gas.

Applicants must be at least 25 years old, eligible to work in the U.S. and be able to drive in any state they'll be passing through, according to the competition's conditions.

The company said it will announce the winner by 11:59 p.m. MDT on Sept. 23, (12:59 a.m. CST on Sept. 24). The winner must accept by 11:59 p.m. MDT on Sept. 30, (12:59 a.m. CST on Oct. 1).

"We want a weekend warrior ready for awe-inspiring outdoor action in the national park of their choice," the release said. "Whether you’re a city slicker, a suburban student, or a rural resident, we welcome anyone to apply who’s looking for a little more nature time."

For more information or to apply to the challenge, visit: satelliteinternet.com/resources/dream-job-digital-detox.