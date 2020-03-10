MINNEAPOLIS — Major construction on Minnesota 5 will cause significant delays for commuters heading to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from April through October.

How much of a delay? The Minnesota Department of Transportation is recommending that drivers give themselves an extra hour to arrive.

The work will include rebuilding Minnesota 5 and repairing several bridges and ramps between 34th Avenue in Bloomington and Minnesota 62 near Fort Snelling.

MnDOT Metro District Engineer Mike Barnes said in a statement that the road resurfacing would typically be a two-year project, but “we’re committed to completing it in one construction season.”

To get the project done in half the normal amount of time, MnDOT plans to fully close each direction of Minnesota 5, one direction at a time.

As a result, eastbound Minnesota 5 will close in April through late July, detouring drivers onto Minnesota 77 and Minnesota 62. Crews will then close westbound Minnesota 5 from August through October.

Ramps near the Minnesota 5, Minnesota 55 and Minnesota 62 interchange will close in July.

The Metro Blue Line, which serves both airport terminals, will not be affected during construction. Most Route 54 trips will detour away from Minnesota 5 during construction, and customers heading to the airport will need to transfer to the Blue Line at the American Boulevard Station in Bloomington.

Portions of the Interstate 494/Interstate 35E interchange will also be closed from April through October.