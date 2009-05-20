A four-point travel to-do list for 2020: Plan, embark, explore, remember. These gifts will give your globe-trotting family and friends a head start on all four goals.

Rifle Paper Co.'s World Traveler 2020 Desk Calendar ($16, riflepaperco.com) features illustrations of wanderlust-worthy locations such as Copenhagen and Mexico City. It comes with a stand and is spiral-bound for easy flipping at your desk. Rifle Paper Co. handout photo
The 2020 World Traveler Desk Calendar

($16, riflepaperco.com)

Cubicle-bound? Cross off the days until your next trip with this inspirational - and aspirational - travel calendar featuring Rifle Paper Co.'s bright, splashy colors and bold designs.

UGG's Duffield Travel Set Soft Pouch ($98, ugg.com) includes a soft blanket and eyemask. The pouch doubles as a pillow. UGG handout photo
Duffield Travel Set Soft Pouch

($98, ugg.com)

Wrap up and zone out with this Ugg fuzzy blanket and eye mask set, which does double duty as a pillow when tucked into its handy travel pouch. Bon voyazzzzzzzzz!

The Container Store's Fish Toothbrush Holders ($6.99 for package of two, containerstore.com) helps keep your toothbrush clean at home or on the go. The cute silicone fishies come in two color sets, and stick to countertops and vanities with the help of suction cups. The Container Store handout photo
Fish Toothbrush Holders

($6.99, package of two, containerstore.com)

Protect your toothbrush from the churn of your toiletries bag with these simple yet effective toothbrush covers from the Container Store. Flip your fish over and its suction-cup "tail" becomes a nifty holder.

The AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press ($31.95, aeropress.com) packs easily and brews a variety of coffee drinks with minimal mess. AeroPress handout photo
AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press

($31.95, aeropress.com)

If FOMC - fear of missing coffee - is keeping you at home, toss this in your carry-on and go. This brand new travel press comes in a compact carrying case that doubles as a mug.

A cut-resistant double strap and RFID protection help make Baggalini's Securtex Anti-Theft Slim Crossbody Bag ($98, baggalini.com) a good choice for travelers who want to keep both their physical belongings and information safe. Baggalini handout photo
SecurTex Anti-Theft Slim Crossbody Bag

($98, baggalini.com)

It's time to ditch that fanny pack. This slim Baggallini crossbody bag has a sleek, streamlined look that belies its utilitarian function: protecting your valuables while you see the world.

Written by Lisa Nola and illustrated by Kelly Abeln, "Travel Listography: Exploring the World in Lists" ($16.95, chroniclebooks.com), is a travel journal that will make you want to see more of the world. Chronicle Books handout photo
Travel Listography: Exploring the World in Lists

($16.95, chroniclebooks.com)

This volume from the Listography series is a great way to keep a record of your travel goals - old ones met and new ones set. Its list format is perfect for scribblers in transit.

Aesop's seven-piece Departure Kit ($53, aesop.com) has everything you need to de-plane with a fresh face, including mouthwash, hand cream, a face mask and more. Aesop handout photo
Departure Kit

($53, aesop.com)

No matter where we're going, we all tend to get there looking tired, dehydrated and disheveled. This kit from Aesop allows users to get out ahead of travel's wear and tear.

Zoku's Pocket Straw ($29.99 for set of three, amazon.com) extends from four inches closed to nine inches. It can be used with both hot and cold drinks and each straw comes with its own hygenic carrying case and cleaning brush. Zoku handout photo
Pocket Straw

($29.99, set of three, amazon.com)

Zoku's silicone-and-stainless-steel straws come with a carrying case small enough to slip into a pocket or purse, allowing you to sip your way around the globe without leaving a trail of plastic behind you.

The Catalina Deluxe Weekender ($138-$154, loandsons.com) comes in two sizes that fit airline carry-on size restrictions. The spacious canvas tote easily slides over a rolling suitcase handle and features multiple compartments to pack clothes, shoes, toiletries and more. Lo & Sons handout photo
Catalina Deluxe Weekender

($143-$158, loandsons.com)

This Lo & Sons bag is not for the indecisive: It comes in two sizes, three materials and 14 colors. Whichever you choose, the zippered bottom compartment will keep your shoes separate from your clothes.

Anker's PowerCore Portable Charger 13000 ($37.99, amazon.com) is smaller than most wallets and features two USB ports. Anker handout photo
PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger

($37.99, amazon.com)

That feeling when you get caught up short by a dead battery when you need driving directions or e-tickets or that once-in-a-lifetime selfie atop the Eiffel Tower? You're done with it.

This article was written by The Washington Post.