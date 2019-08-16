MINNEAPOLIS — Remodeling on the ticketing level of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s main terminal will affect the operation of security checkpoints starting Monday, Aug. 19.

The construction and security changes could mean longer lines for some passengers.

Travelers who haven’t qualified for TSA PreCheck or CLEAR PreCheck will be limited to using the north security checkpoint. The south checkpoint will be reserved for passengers who have PreCheck and airport employees.

Those are the main terminal’s only checkpoints.

The change is due to remodeling around the south checkpoint, which is expected to be completed by December.

Signs, audio messages, airport staff and volunteers will direct passengers to their screening locations.

The work is part of a multi-year project to upgrade Terminal 1/Lindbergh to handle growing passenger numbers and improve airport efficiency.

Screening at the smaller Terminal 2/Humphrey won’t be affected.

More information is available at mspairport.com.