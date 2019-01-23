American Airlines adds Chicago-Duluth routes

Airport Executive Director Tom Werner announced American's entry to the Duluth market at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. The service comes after three years of discussions with American, Werner said.

Flights will begin May 23, with tickets going on sale Monday, Werner said.

"This is a big deal for Duluth," Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said at the news conference. "What this really means to me as mayor is that people are really recognizing that Duluth truly is a city on the rise."

Currently, Delta Air Lines offers five daily nonstop flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul, and United Airlines offers three daily nonstop flights to Chicago.

Charter flights to Nashville, Tenn., are scheduled to begin in May.