ST. PAUL — When a St. Paul police sergeant found a puppy missing from the Animal Humane Society on Thursday, March 19, the man suspected of taking the dog told him he’d seen the police department’s Facebook post asking for tips in the case. He said he intended to return the dog.

Sgt. Bob Bisson told the man the shelter didn’t intend to press charges — they just wanted Beezie back safe and sound. The man handed the terrier-pit bull mix over, and Bisson brought the pup back to the Humane Society next to Como Regional Park.



A man and woman took Beezie for a walk from the adoption facility on Feb. 29 and drove away with her. The Humane Society takes down the names of people who are taking a dog out for a walk, but the couple left without providing their information.

After the police department posted surveillance photos of the pair and the sport-utility vehicle they left in, they received tips that led Bisson to several car dealerships that had some connection to the SUV. Bisson went to several addresses where he thought the suspects may have been.

“No luck. But he didn’t stop trying,” the police department said Thursday in announcing that Beezie was found. On Thursday, Bisson arrived at a home in the area of Snelling and Stanford avenues.

The SUV seen in the surveillance video was parked outside and Bisson knocked on the door, talked to the man who answered and got Beezie back. The dog appeared uninjured, according to a police spokesman.

The Animal Humane Society is closing its four Twin Cities locations to the public through May 2 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the St. Paul location closing on Friday night.