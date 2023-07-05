Master Gardener: Understanding the rhizosphere

I gardened for many years without knowing the term rhizosphere but it seems very relevant and useful to me now.

The rhizosphere is a thin layer of soil surrounding plant roots where the plant secretes liquids and sugar that support soil microbes which in turn make essential nutrients available to the plants. It isn’t new. The term first appeared in Germany in the early 1900s. Rhizo is a Latin word for root.

Gardeners have been working with the rhizosphere for a long time without knowing about it. Rhizobium is a bacteria that helps legumes like garden beans and peas and farm crops like clover and alfalfa convert atmospheric nitrogen into a form of nitrogen that plants can use.

If you are growing legumes in a new soil that hasn’t been growing legumes it is worth your time and money to add microbial rhizobium (inoculate) in your seed rows. Rhizobium is available at seed stores and in seed catalogs. It is proven by science.

An internet search on biostimulants will reveal a great abundance of new products that you can purchase to supply and support the microbiome of your garden soil. I don’t have additional knowledge of these and I haven’t tried them. I am confident that I have good soil microbes in my garden that are working for me.

The microbiome extends beyond bacteria to include fungi, single-celled microbes like amoebas and parameciums and insects like springtails and also wormlike nematodes. The larger organisms including garden worms serve as chewers to break down larger particles for bacteria to consume plus they move the tiny microbes around in the soil.

Bacteria, along with very similar archaea, are tiny. It is said that 250,000 to 500,000 bacteria can fit into the period at the end of this sentence. They are not very mobile so they are dependent on other soil organisms to move them through the soil.

Microbes don’t directly feed plants but when they die or excrete waste the nutrients are available to plants. If they are in the rhizosphere the chemicals will be available to plants for a while before converting back to more stable molecules. There is a group of beneficial fungi that grows into plant roots which may directly feed plants.

Our vegetable garden soils are dominated by bacteria while our perennial gardens and trees are dominated by communities of fungus. We can support these communities by applying organic mulches, compost and compost teas. Compost teas are made by putting compost in water and aerating it with air bubbles for several days.

Microbes can be destroyed by chemical insecticides and herbicides, by concentrated fertilizers of salts and by soil tillage. I haven’t given up my rotor-tiller yet. I have my excuses.

Much of what I have learned about soil microbes I have read in a book called "Teaming with Microbes" by Lowenfels and Lewis. It is good reading for gardeners. A book that I have read excerpts from and have recently ordered is "Building Soils for Better Crops" by Magdoff and Van Es.

I especially like their description of carbon in the soil which begins with the Living microbes; the dead: the fresh residues of microbes, dead plants and animals, and the very dead which are organic substances that don’t break down easily which is where I think peat comes in.

Their last category is char or charcoal which has some interesting history and shows a lot of potential but I haven’t found a place for it in my garden.

