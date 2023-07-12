Master Gardener: The Beltrami County Fair is right around the corner

The county fair is my favorite summer event.

My competitive nature “compels” me to look for the best specimens in my gardens from vegetables, annuals and perennials.

This year the horticulture area is open for specimen entries from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. All entries must be picked up at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Our superintendent is Amber Bury and she can be contacted at (218) 760-1422 or amber.bury1@gmail.com.

Each year volunteers from the Master Gardeners and members of the Bemidji Garden Club work to set up the horticulture area and keep it running during the fair.

You are able to register your specimen entries when you bring them in on Aug. 9 if you missed the pre-registration time. Have your entry list ready. The registration area is near the home arts department.

Pre-registration speeds up the entry process and is encouraged, especially for those with multiple entries. Late entries (arriving after 7 p.m. to submit entries into horticulture) will not be accepted.

There is usually lots of help during the entry process but if you have many entries come early to be done by the 7 p.m. deadline.

The premium exhibitor list can be found at beltramicountyfair.org or at the Extension office at the fairgrounds. Registrations should be postmarked by Friday prior to the start of the fair.

Registrations may be dropped directly at the fair office as well.

There is a clearly written "general information” section under Department G for garden vegetables and fruit. Please read it for best results with your entries. Be sure you have entered the proper category for your entry — each year we see entries that are in incorrect categories. They are disqualified.

Department F is for entries into the agriculture category. This includes home brewers for beer and wine. All flowers and herbs are under Department H.

Our theme for 2023 is new this year and is “Fun up North.” Under arrangements, there are two levels. Those who have entered in the past and have won at least two blue ribbons are in the advanced category while anyone entering with less than two past wins are in the novice category.

Each category has its own identifying number/letter. We change the theme every two years and hope you enjoy this year's “Fun up North” theme.

Please use clear glass vases or containers for all entries unless specified. For example, an opaque container may enhance the theme for your arrangement. Follow the guidelines for size limits for container gardening.

Use the new theme in your garden creations entries. All containers should be clean and insect free.

This year there is a new category under garden creations called “Gardens on the Go.”

You can use decorative and live plant material on wheels like a wheelbarrow or wagon. I have a garden chair on wheels — this is a device to sit on to save my back when weeding and I am thinking this might make into a good “Garden on the Go.” Decorate to fit this year's theme.

There are many awards given to the best entries in the horticulture area and I would like to thank those individuals and businesses who have donated these awards.

When you are in the horticulture area, stop at the awards table to view the winners and names of those who donated.

We hope to get many entries this year. I am writing this article on Independence Day following a good rainy morning — hope the moisture has given your gardens a boost for healthy specimens to enter into the fair in August.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but gardening information can be found year-round by clicking on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website, www.extension.umn.edu, or by visiting our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916 and leave your name, number and question.