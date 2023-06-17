Master Gardener: Taking time to learn from others

Each year Master Gardeners are required to obtain at least five hours of continuing education pertaining to horticulture. I recently attended the Extension Master Gardener Conference held at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum at Chaska. The theme for this year’s conference was “Embracing Earth’s Ecology: Healthy Food, Healthy Plants and a Healthy Planet.”

First, I will discuss the venue and then cover a few of the learning sessions I attended.

Founded in 1958, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is a 1,200-acre public garden that attracts more than 500,000 visitors per year. Best known for its beautiful display gardens, nationally recognized tree collections, protected natural areas and research activity, the Arboretum is easy to explore via paved paths, such Three-Mile Walk and Three-Mile Drive, which are open year-round.

Many miles of wooded trails, stone pathways and routes for cross-country skiers and snowshoers provide access to the healing power of nature in all seasons.

The space includes a bookstore, educational buildings, art displays and areas for picnicking, weddings, and other events. Many school and community groups use the “Arb” for field trips. A new building at the “Farm at the Arb” houses the offices of the state Master Gardener leadership team and a demonstration kitchen. The “Farm” also has a Bee lab and a farmer apprentice program.

Our first keynote speaker was Sun Yung Shin, a poet, writer, and cultural worker, who shared about creating connections in the community through gardens and breaking barriers through plants.

Breakout sessions followed with a choice of; “Lawns to legumes, building a movement to support pollinator populations”, “The Power of Healing Gardens,” “Native predator wasps, their role as pollinators and beneficial insects,” “Selecting trees in a changing climate,” “Creating a foodscape, designing and planting,” and tours of the Farm at the Arb.

One class I attended was creating a foodscape, which focused on mixing perennials, trees, and shrubs within your vegetable garden space. Interestingly, most of us prefer planting our vegetables in orderly long straight rows. There are no rules that say you need to do that. Planting vegetables in blocks or randomly spaced with flowers is OK.

For me, overcoming the straight row way has taken time, but by learning a different way and why it makes sense to incorporate plant biodiversity is helping me incorporate that concept into our garden.

Day two of the conference brought Kelly D. Norris as our keynote speaker. He is one of the leading horticulturists of his generation. In his practice, he explores the intersections of people, plants, and place, through ecological, site-specific design and art. Kelly recently authored a book called the “New Naturalism, Designing and planting a resilient, ecologically vibrant home garden.”

His work embraces creating landscapes of native flowers in large groups and planning your gardens so something is always blooming, with interesting textures, colors and hues.

Creating your garden into a haven of calm provides healing to the gardener in the frenzied world in which we live. His work also incorporates plantings that withstand the fluctuating weather conditions brought on by climate change. More information about his work can be found at kellydnorris.com.

Attending this conference gave me greater insight into how to help others in the community incorporate these ideas into their home gardens.

