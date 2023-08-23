Master Gardener: Take steps to protect your garden from Japanese beetles

For many years the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s map of counties reported to have Japanese beetles has included nearby Cass County and Hubbard County but did not include Beltrami County.

That has changed now — Beltrami County now has Japanese beetles.

This is very bad news for gardeners in the area. Japanese beetles eat a wide range of plants including lawns and turf, apples, grapes, basswood, roses, and nearly 300 other plant species.

Japanese beetles are 15 millimeters or 0.6 inches long with a metallic green head and thorax and coppery brown wing covers. They also have rows of five white dots on each side of the abdomen and an additional two white dots on the end of the abdomen.

The grubs are similar to, but much smaller than, the common white grubs that are common to this area and produce June bugs. The grubs have a distinctive tan head.

Adult Japanese beetles have probably already laid their eggs for season and may no longer be present but now is a good time to plan a strategy for controlling them next year. They start eating your lawn in the spring where they can kill large patches of sod.

Lawn grub control products that are used for the larger white grubs that become June bugs work on Japanese beetles.

Plants that Japanese beetles have eaten appear to be "skeletonized." The soft parts of the leaf have been removed leaving the tougher leaf veins in place. Grub damage in lawns is hardly noticeable in some cases but may result in whole patches of sod being cut off like pieces of carpet.

You want to keep these beetles under control. There are special types of nematodes that will attack the grubs and Bacillus thuringiensis galleriae will kill the adults.

Japanese beetles came to the United States in 1916 from northern Japan where they caused little harm to gardening. They were first found in Minnesota in 1968 and they became a serious problem by 2001. Washington is now reporting significant new infestations this year.

More information about Japanese beetles can be found on the University of Minnesota’s Yard and Garden website.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but gardening information can be found year-round by clicking on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website, www.extension.umn.edu, or by visiting our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

