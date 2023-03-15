MASTER GARDENER: Local Master Gardeners share their go-to seed varieties

Cold, snowy days are the days when many gardeners turn to their seed catalogs and dream about growing vegetables like the pictures therein so I asked the Master Gardener membership what varieties of vegetables they can’t live without.

The list was amazing to me and I hope that it may help the readers pick varieties for the summer of 2023.

Rebecca listed four selections from Seed Savers which were Greenpeace kale, Chioggia beets, five-color Silverbeet chard and Japanese Trifele black tomato.

Amber recommended the Tequila Sunrise pepper, which is beautiful and looks like a hot pepper but is mild. She likes yellow Jelly Bean tomatoes, Wisconsin Cheese tomatoes and Beefsteak tomatoes.

Becky is a believer in Celebrity tomatoes for their disease resistance and productivity and Summer Dance cucumbers for being thin-skinned and burpless. For peppers, she goes with King of the North and Ace which is also a favorite of the North Central Research and Outreach Center in Grand Rapids. She also listed Jasper grape tomato as a favorite.

Cherish chose the Speckled Roman paste tomato for its disease and mouse resistance, as well as its hearty sauciness and excellent production. Goliath broccoli produced a nice broccoli head and, additionally, an abundance of impressively-sized offshoots. Romano pole beans yielded five gallons of beans in only six linear feet of row and seemed to stay tender at a larger size than her other pole varieties.

Joyce was impressed with the storage ability of Lutz Greenleaf organic beets. Hers kept well in a cool garage until early February when she ran out of them. Joyce is our expert on squash and she likes Mooregold winter squash. Maxibel green beans are another of her favorite varieties

Diane says, “Gotta be potatoes! They store well. They are nutritious and can be used in a variety of ways. We grow Burbank Russets and Norland Reds every year. Our lefse rolling group prefers reds for the best lefse!”

I was really impressed with a self-blanching cauliflower called Twister and a green Romanesco-type cauliflower called Puntoverde to go along with his Terek Kohlrabi.

Purple Viking potatoes are well worth planting because they are tasty, grow well and are difficult to find in the markets. I wanted to experiment with all the cherry tomatoes but am so satisfied with sweet 100 and Sun Sugar tomatoes that I have settled on them exclusively. Not liking the small size of most paste tomatoes led me to try Super Sauce tomatoes, which can weigh more than a pound each and not be overly juicy.

Other varieties mentioned included Marconi Red Pepper, Dad’s Sunset (orange) tomato, Muncher Cucumber, Red Express cabbage, Little Finger carrots, Kuroda carrots and Patterson onions

Some of these seeds can be found on local seed racks or in local greenhouses while others may require an internet search to find.

When looking for a new variety I always look to see if it is recommended for North Dakota. You can find this list by searching NDSU vegetable recommendations on the internet.

This list is based on seed trials in home gardens throughout North Dakota and in Minnesota near Fargo. While you are at the NDSU page, check out the Field To Fork Webinars. Tom Kalb has a program that was held on Feb. 22 titled "New and Promising Vegetable Varieties" and is still available online.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but gardening information can be found year-round by clicking on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website, www.extension.umn.edu, or by visiting our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916 and leave your name, number and question.