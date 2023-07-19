Master Gardener: Identifying common issues in tomato plants

It’s tomato time here in the north country — time to slice into those wonderful ripe tomatoes!

It is easy to see why tomatoes are the most popular homegrown “vegetable." Whether you call a tomato a fruit (botanically correct) or a vegetable (commonly accepted) tomatoes are delicious and have great nutritional value.

A medium tomato has only 22 calories with no fat. Tomatoes also have vitamins A and C, along with potassium. They are a rich source of the nutrient lycopene.

Lycopene is what makes tomatoes red. More importantly, it lessens the risk of developing certain cancers and is heart healthy.

Just when you are ready to pick those tomatoes you may encounter some unpleasant surprises. Of course, insects and diseases can attack our plants. But the more common tomato issues are due to mineral deficiencies or adverse environmental factors.

You don’t need a degree in plant pathology or expertise in binomial nomenclature to identify these problems. They have easy to recognize symptoms and simple (often vividly descriptive) names. Some examples:

Blossom end rot: The bottom end of the tomato turns blackish and scabbed over or moldy. It often affects the first fruits in the season and then goes away. It is the result of deficient calcium uptake. Adding calcium (Epsom salts or eggshells) to your soil will not help the affected tomatoes.

Uneven soil moisture is the real culprit. Your tomato plants need consistent watering to dissolve the calcium in the soil. Growing tomatoes in containers without consistent watering can lead to blossom end rot due to drying and drainage fluctuations disrupting calcium accessibility.

To avoid such “swings” be sure to water your tomato plant container on your deck or patio until you see water seeping from the drainage openings in the base.

Growth cracks: This occurs when the tomato grows too quickly because of uneven watering or heavy rains and warm temperatures. Pick the cracked tomatoes right away. If the crack is minor, the tomato is safe to eat.

Scarring (“cat-facing”): This is common on large tomatoes and some heirloom tomatoes. Normally this is a cool weather issue. These tomatoes are okay to eat.

Leaf roll: The affected leaves resemble curling bark. Leaf roll occurs when there has been a cold wet spring followed by hot dry weather. Unless there is reason to suspect a viral infection of the plant, the plant’s produce is safe to eat.

Sunscald: Tomato skin can get burned by the sun. A sunburn or scald results in white spots and susceptibility to mold. The problem is insufficient foliage to protect the ripening fruit. If the scalded tomato hasn’t rotted, you can cut off the damaged part and eat the rest.

Yellow shoulders: No, this isn’t a highway traffic sign. Yellow shoulders describes when the top of the tomato stays hard and yellow and the fruit doesn’t ripen. This can occur when the temperature is above 85 degrees.

Consistent high temperatures can impede lycopene production, so tomato tops remain yellow. These tomatoes are edible — just cut off the yellow section.

Zippering: This is when there are lines going down the sides of the tomato. This is purely cosmetic and the tomato is edible.

The following tips are not 100% effective. But by applying these practices, many of the problems described above can be minimized or avoided altogether:



Apply water to the soil and not the foliage early in the a.m. so the leaves have time to dry in the sun.

Space your plants as recommended by the seed company or plant nursery.

Prune plant leaves to allow for air flow.

Plant leaves shouldn’t touch the ground.

Mulch around the base of your plants.

After you harvest your tomatoes, they should be stored in a cool area out of the sunlight and away from your stove. You can refrigerate tomatoes in a paper or plastic bag with slits, but they do lose some of their flavor.

NDSU Field to Fork and U of M Extension were used as sources for this article. A good resource about disease resistant tomatoes can be found at Cornell University Disease Resistant Vegetable Varieties.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but gardening information can be found year-round by clicking on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website, www.extension.umn.edu, or by visiting our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916 and leave your name, number and question.