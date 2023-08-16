Master Gardener: How to solve common lilac issues

The Master Gardener hotline has had a few calls and we have had many questions at the fair — "what is wrong with my lilacs?"

The symptoms include yellowing and then brown leaves and complete dieback mostly on common lilacs or syringa vulgaris. People are saying that these are mature lilacs and have never had any problems in the past.

Keep in mind that many areas are in a moderate or severe drought cycle which causes plants to be stressed and weakens their ability to fend off diseases and insect infestations.

Even areas that have reported more rainfall and have healthy field crops have reported that their lilacs have taken a hit with the symptoms listed above.

The diagnosis from the University of Minnesota Extension website concludes that, through research and testing, the culprit is a fungal disease lilac pseudocercospora leaf spot.

What is discouraging is that the fungus can persist for several years on plant debris (leaves, stems, dead flowers, bark). Cleaning up fallen leaves will help reduce the likelihood of reinfection next year.

Another step to take is called renewal pruning. Renewal pruning removes some mature stems to allow more light throughout the older plants and encourages new stems to grow and flower. This action can be repeated yearly until all the large stems have been removed.

To further assist your lilacs in their recovery from this fungus give them a dose of an all-purpose fertilizer, like a 10-10-10, following directions on the package. Regular watering in the fall, especially right before the ground freezes, will bring the fertilizer to the roots and have it ready for new growth in the spring.

It may take some careful tending with regular watering for a year or two to restore your lilac plants. They may not bloom at all next year or only bloom sparsely. The extra work will be worth it when they are fully recovered and bloom profusely again.

Interested in becoming a Master Gardener? Applications are being taken until Oct. 1. You can contact mgweb@umn.edu for more information.

After you apply, the local leaders will meet with you to introduce ourselves, discuss the program and offer support through the process. Once you pay the $340 registration fee, you will be asked to submit to a background check as we sometimes work with minors. You will be notified by Dec. 1 if you will be in the 2024 cohort.

The online class (no in-person classes) begin shortly after the new year and will complete the course in early May. You will be assigned a local mentor. Once you complete your course, you will need to volunteer 50 hours throughout the year.

Many volunteer opportunities in the community help you gain your hours. If you have any questions, you can also email beltramicountymastergardeners@gmail.com.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but gardening information can be found year-round by clicking on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website, www.extension.umn.edu, or by visiting our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916 and leave your name, number and question.