Master Gardener: Growing radishes for fall enjoyment

Growing radishes is one way to get some fall produce from your garden.

They come in both round and oblong shapes and a variety of colors from white to pink to red and even bicolor. Winter radishes have a black outside, but don’t let that deter you from trying to grow them.

The taste ranges from very mild to spicy to downright hot. They are broadly categorized into four main types depending on the harvest season; summer, fall, winter and spring.

Growers classify them by shapes, colors and sizes, such as black or white with round or elongated roots.

Radishes are a cool weather crop that can be sown as soon as the soil can be worked in early spring or now, mid to late August into September for a tasty fall crop. They will produce right up until a killing frost.

ADVERTISEMENT

To prepare the area where my radishes will be grown, I have amended my soil with compost and new soil. I have also watered the space deeply and then let it sit to dry out until ready to plant.

Planting radishes about 1.5 inches apart in a row works well. If you are a square-foot gardener, 24 per square foot is recommended.

Radishes take a few days to germinate and need to be kept well-watered to produce tasty morsels. My favorite kinds to plant are Cherry Belle, a round variety that is ready in about 21 days, and French Breakfast, an elongated variety ready in about 25 days.

Many people don’t know the health benefits of radishes. Radishes are one of the nutritious root vegetables featured in both raw salads as well as in main recipes. This widely used root vegetable belongs to the family of Brassica (along with cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower to name a few other Brassica family of vegetables.)

Here are some nutrition facts about radishes:



They are very low-calorie root vegetables. Fresh radishes provide just 16 calories per 100 grams.

They are an excellent source of antioxidants, electrolytes, minerals, vitamins and dietary fiber.

Fresh roots are a good source of vitamin C, providing about 15 milligrams or 25% of the dietary reference intake of vitamin C per 100 grams. Vitamin C is a powerful water-soluble antioxidant required by the body for the synthesis of collagen.

They contain adequate levels of folates, vitamin B-6, riboflavin, thiamin and minerals such as iron, magnesium, copper and calcium.

Try your hand at growing radishes this fall for additions to your salads. I have heard that roasted radishes are delicious as well.

Gardening is an enjoyable hobby, but tasting the fruits of your labors is especially rewarding. Happy growing!

Interested in becoming a Master Gardener? Applications are being taken until Oct. 1. Contact mgweb@umn.edu for more information. After you apply, the local leaders will meet with you to introduce themselves, discuss the program and offer support through the process.

Once you pay the $340 registration fee, you will be asked to submit to a background check as we sometimes work with minors. You will be notified by Dec. 1. if you will be in the 2024 cohort. The online class (no in-person classes) begins shortly after the new year and the course will be completed in early May. You will also be assigned a local mentor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you complete your course, you will need to volunteer 50 hours throughout the year. Many volunteer opportunities in the community help you gain your hours. If you have any questions, you can also email beltramicountymastergardeners@gmail.com.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but gardening information can be found year-round by clicking on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website, www.extension.umn.edu, or by visiting our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916 and leave your name, number and question.