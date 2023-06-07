Master Gardener: Everything you always wanted to know about herbs

In terms of structure, taste and nutrition, there are many differences between fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices.

Botanically, fruits and vegetables are classified depending on which part of the plant they come from but from a culinary perspective, fruits and vegetables are classified based on taste. A fruit develops from the flower of the plant and contains seeds. Fruits generally have a sweet or tart flavor and are used in desserts, snacks or juices.

The other parts of the plant are categorized as vegetables, which can consist of roots, stems and leaves. Vegetables have a more mild or savory taste and are usually eaten as part of a side dish or main course. The essential difference between herbs and spices lies in what part of the plant they originate from.

An herb is a leaf or other green part of the plant. Any other element of the plant would be considered a spice — including dried bark, the roots, berries, seeds or other plant matter that is used to season or flavor a dish. Herbs are plants with fragrant or aromatic properties.

The herb is the green or leafy part of a plant and can be found in many forms, from a small plant, a shrub and even from a tree such as bay laurel. Herbs are most commonly used in flavoring foods and drinks, may be included in fragrances and used as part of natural medicines. Herbal therapies have become quite popular in the United States.

It is estimated that one in three Americans has used some type of herbal remedy in the past year. Echinacea, commonly called Cone Flower, is used as a dietary supplement. Foxglove is a source of digoxin, more commonly known as digitalis, a medicine used to treat various heart conditions.

People are often unaware that about 40% of the drugs behind the pharmacist's counter in the Western world are derived from plants that people have used for centuries, including the top 20 best-selling prescription drugs in the United States today.

The effect of medicinal herbs is underestimated and since herbal remedies do not require evaluation and approval by the U.S. FDA, side effects, drug interactions and product consistency are limited. Due to all the possible side effects of using herbs as medicine, I highly recommend you do some research.

Fresh herbs are tricky to buy. The standard quantity sold at grocery stores is almost always more than you need for a recipe. Worse, they almost always go bad quickly in the fridge — even in one day, herbs can go limp and slimy. So, any time you buy fresh herbs, there’s a good chance you will end up throwing some away.

The only way to truly get fresh healthy herbs is to grow your own. Most herbs are well-suited for container gardens. They like plenty of sunshine. Harvest culinary herbs throughout the growing season by snipping sprigs and leaves. Once they start to flower, pinch off the blossoms — we want the leaves, not flowers.

It’s best to harvest and use fresh herbs as you need them, most herbs will last three to four days after picking. They are at their peak flavor when the flower buds first appear before they are fully open.

Pick herbs in the morning before they get too much sun. You can freeze herbs for future use in soups and stews. They look wilted when thawed, but the flavor is still there. Drying herbs for future use is relatively easy.

A dehydrator, your oven or a microwave oven all work well. I prefer using the oven, that way I’m sure that any little bug that survived the washing will be taken care of after three to four hours on low temps.

Your herbs are sufficiently dry when the leaves are crispy and crumble easily. Store them in glass containers with tight-fitting lids in a cool and dark area. They will last four to five months or longer.

So there you go, everything you always wanted to know about herbs.

