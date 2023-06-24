Master Gardener: Digging up the dirt on soil

To keep this article from being dry as dirt, let’s start with a bad joke:

Question: When does soil get rich?

Answer: When Mother Nature makes it rain.

What is the difference between soil and dirt anyways? Turns out that dirt is what you call the stuff you get on your clothes and hands when you work with soil.

Soil is made up of elements that have been decomposing since the beginning of time — mineral particles of different sizes, microorganisms, decomposing organic matter, etc.

Soil is the foundation of your garden. It provides the nutrition and moisture your plants require to be healthy, grow and produce fruits and vegetables.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hang with me for the next couple of paragraphs as I give you some background information.

Beltrami County has a variety of soil types that formed as glaciers receded after the most recent ice age. Glaciers left behind landforms that are dominated by different mineral particle sizes:



Fine clay particles.

Coarse sand.

Places with medium-sized loam particles that are prime for gardening and farming.

Knowing which soil texture you have will help guide your decisions about what amendments to make to your soil to improve it for growing healthy plants.

The best way to find out what amendments your soil needs is to take a soil sample and have it tested by the University of Minnesota Extension Service. You can find directions about how to submit a soil sample on its website.

This soil test will let you know which type of soil texture you have, whether your soil is acidic or alkaline, and the balance or imbalance of the main nutrients your plants need to be able to grow and thrive (nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus).

This will guide your plan to improve your soil.

Phew — with that out of the way, what's next? You will need to determine your soil type and make a plan.

Sandy soil: In all three places I have gardened in Beltrami County, I have lived on sandy soil. I hesitate to even call it soil since it does not contain much in the way of what plants need to thrive. Sand does not hold moisture and nutrients well, so you need to improve it.

You can mix in some peat moss, compost and manure so it can hold moisture and provide the essential items needed for your plants to grow. You can also decide to make raised beds with garden soil you buy at the store or have someone deliver to your house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clay soil: Peat moss can make clay soil easier to work with and help it drain better. Adding compost can help as well.

Loamy soil: You are fortunate, this “just right” soil texture will not need any textural amendments, but you will still want a soil test to determine phosphate, potassium and nitrogen levels and see if any of those big three nutrient amounts need to be adjusted.

By this time in the gardening season, your garden is probably already planted, so you are not going to be digging in peat moss or doing other intrusive things that will disturb your growing plants.

However, if you realize your plants are drying out too quickly you can top coat the area around them by adding an inch or two of compost and then covering the area around your plants with mulch.

The University of Minnesota Extension website is a good resource. Their directions on starting a garden, improving soil and diagnosing problems with your plant are very helpful! Just visit the "What's wrong with my plant?" section of the website.

Do you have ant problems? Diatomaceous earth is an effective, chemical-free way to get rid of them inside and outside your home. It is not expensive and works mechanically to kill the ants instead of chemically, so it is safe for you and the earth — available at Ace Hardware, Menards, Home Depot, etc.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but gardening information can be found year-round by clicking on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website, www.extension.umn.edu, or by visiting our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916 and leave your name, number and question.