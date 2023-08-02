Master Gardener: Cover crops improve soil and a whole lot more

Cover crops, also known as green manure, are crops that are planted for the purpose of improving the soil rather than being used for human food or livestock feed.

They may be planted the previous year, early in the season or late in the season. Common cover crops include used grasses like oats and annual ryegrass, legumes like peas and clover, or miscellaneous crops like canola or buckwheat.

While grasses are growing, they prevent erosion and the roots are pushing the soil particles around to form a granular soil structure which improves air and water movement in the soil and provides food and a home for beneficial soil-improving bacteria, fungi and microorganisms.

Legumes have the added advantage of supplying nitrogen to the soil with the help of rhizobium bacteria which form root nodules. These transform atmospheric nitrogen into nitrogen compounds which the plants can use. When the crop is cultivated, organic matter is added to soil for the microbes and the next crop you grow.

I like to plant a cover crop of crimson clover after I have harvested my garlic and onions in mid-July and mid-August. If I leave the soil bare, I am sterilizing the soil with solar radiation and inviting weeds when I could be improving the soil for next year. Unlike buckwheat, crimson clover will grow beyond the first frost and keep working until nearly November.

Plant it as thick as you would plant grass seed. Winter will kill crimson clover and only rarely will you have seeds coming up next year as weeds. If legumes like peas, beans, and alfalfa have not been grown in the soil in recent years, inoculate the seed with a packet of rhizobium bacteria to ensure the nitrification begins right away.

Plant the clover as thick as you would plant grass seed. This comes out to about two-thirds of a pound per thousand square feet. Crimson or annual clover can be found in bulk in local farm stores.

It is difficult to see the difference that a cover crop makes. The practice is usually over the whole area so you can’t see an abrupt change between where the practice was applied and not applied. You have to trust the science that good things are happening down there.

You may see a demonstration of a clover cover crop when you visit the Beltrami County Fairgrounds this summer. One of the 4-H flower beds has been planted with crimson clover.

Plans are being made to plant potatoes for next year’s demonstration garden. There are no weeds in this garden except for some quack grass coming in from the outside. Liquid fence is being applied to keep deer and rabbits from grazing it down to the soil.

