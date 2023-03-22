MASTER GARDENER: Anxious for the snow to melt and spring to come

Another season of articles by the Beltrami County Master Gardeners has commenced! We are all anxious for the snow to melt and spring to come. It has been a long winter with much-needed moisture. Many of us are starting our seedlings already. I am hoping Mother Nature says “Enough snow already” very soon.

After a three-year hiatus, the Beltrami County Master Gardeners are hosting a spring garden party on April 22 at the Beltrami Electric Cooperative meeting room, coinciding with Earth Day celebrations.

We are excited to gather to share gardening information with interested people. The meeting will start promptly at 9 a.m. with the doors opening at 8 a.m. Space is limited to 60 pre-registered individuals and the cost is $20 per person. Many door prizes will be given and coffee, tea and snacks will be provided. Registration information will be provided at the end of this article.

Our keynote speaker will be Allison Barta, a retired science teacher and widely known butterfly expert. Her presentation, titled “Pollinators in my Garden” will include a PowerPoint that details planting both domestic and wildflowers to attract pollinators, including bees, butterflies and moths. She has photographed many species of butterflies rarely seen in the Northwoods.

Other speakers include Tyler Olson of Nature’s Edge Garden Center, demonstrating “Designing Beautiful Hanging Baskets.” Becky Livermore will share about “Learning the Gardening Lingo” explaining many terms and phrases gardeners use.

I will share “Growing Beets,” the One Vegetable, One Community vegetable of the year. To wrap up the morning, Dan Sherman will help attendees understand how to prepare vegetables, fruits and herbs for entering in the Beltrami County Fair held this year, Aug. 9-13.

Registration is now open for the Spring Garden Party. Please send your check or cash to: Joyce Rairdon, BCMG, P.O. Box 1003, Cass Lake, MN 56633. Include your name, address and email address. Your registration will be confirmed via email. Registration will close when 60 paid registration have been received. Your fee will be returned via mail if your registration is received after the event is full.

We are excited to welcome you to this event.

Beltrami County Master Gardeners are volunteer horticulture educators, who have completed training through the University of Minnesota Extension. If you would like a Master Gardener to make a presentation to your organization, please contact Daniel Sherman at shermans@paulbunyan.net.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but gardening information can be found year-round by clicking on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website, www.extension.umn.edu, or by visiting our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916 and leave your name, number and question.