Master Gardener: Addressing common garden myths

Reality can get skewed when there are so many sources of information — books, magazines, newspapers, plant nurseries, and most of all the internet and social media — open up lots of room for contradictions.

Here are some of the frequently transmitted myths that grow in the gardening world.

Myth: Coffee grounds will lower pH in soil

Good news:



Coffee grounds do contain carbon, nitrogen and other compounds that will feed soil organisms.

They contain compounds that help suppress some plant disease-causing microbes. When worked into garden soil they will help with drainage, water retention and aeration and will attract worms.

Coffee grounds make an excellent addition to compost but use at the rate of only 20% of organic material.

Can work as mulch, but use only a thin layer as they tend to compact and may prevent seeds from sprouting up through a heavier layer.

Bad news:



Coffee grounds can actually reduce germination.

They will not reduce the soil’s pH. By the time they decompose, perhaps by passing through the inside of a worm, their pH is pretty much neutral.

If you want to lower the pH of your soil, Elemental Sulfur is a good option. Other options are Iron Sulfate or Aluminum Sulfate, but they are more expensive. Aluminum would be toxic to all but the most acid-loving plants.

For best results, do a soil test prior to establishing any perennial plant that needs a lower pH (such as blueberries.)

Bottom line:

Modest amounts of coffee grounds in the garden can be beneficial, but not for lowering soil pH.

Myth: Eggshells prevent blossom end rot in tomatoes

The idea here is that blossom end rot is caused by a calcium deficiency, so adding calcium-rich eggshells to the soil will supposedly prevent blossom end rot.

Good news:



Blossom end rot is a sign of calcium deficiency in the fruit of tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, etc. but most deficiencies are not a result of inadequate calcium in the soil, but rather a signal that there is a water transportation issue.

Calcium enters plants only through the actively growing root tips. Calcium moves through the plant and into the fruits along with water, via transpiration. Any damage to roots or problems with water uptake and movement in the plant will limit the amount of calcium available to the fruit. Keep the tiller/hoe away from the roots.

Bad news:



Fluctuations in soil moisture.

Heavy applications of nitrogen fertilizer.

Injury to roots.

Hot weather and environmental conditions cause plants to grow too rapidly.

Bottom line:

Do a soil test and add fertilizer according to recommendations and fertilizer label instructions. Even if you need calcium in your soil, eggshells don’t decompose quickly or completely enough to do any good. Most importantly, eggshells attract skunks! Agricultural lime and gypsum are good sources of calcium.

All in all, eggshells won’t harm your soil or plants. They do add organic material for the soil organisms, but you may as well put them into the compost pile.

Myth: Vinegar can be used as a weed killer

How many recipes have we read for filling a sprayer with a mixture of vinegar, dish soap, baking soda, salt, and the kitchen sink?

Vinegar, commonly known as acetic acid, will affect cell membranes, causing rapid breakdown/desiccation of foliage tissue on contact.

Good news:



Vinegar provides excellent control on contact for very small annual broadleaf weeds.

It rapidly kills at a rate of about 90% within 24 hours.

Acetic acid breaks down quickly in the environment.

It is most useful on gravel, patios and in sidewalk cracks.

It works best in bright sunlight.

Bad news:



The weeds must be small and within two weeks of germination.

No roots are killed.

A sharp vinegar odor lingers.

It must be reapplied every two weeks.

Vinegar will harm a metal sprayer.

Vinegar is nonselective; it will burn everything.

This mixture requires a surfactant, agricultural soap or yucca extract is sometimes added as a natural sticking agent.

Bottom line:

Larger weeds require agricultural vinegar, sometimes called herbicidal vinegar, with multiple applications. While household vinegar tests at 5% acetic acid, agricultural vinegar will have a 20% concentration. Of course, it’s more expensive.

Myth: Epsom salts will prevent blossom end rot

Epsom salts contain magnesium sulfate (MgSO4) and are touted as a common garden cure-all. However, you now know that BER is caused by a Calcium deficiency and not a Magnesium or Sulfur deficiency.

Good news:



If your home garden is on sandy soil, a magnesium deficiency is possible.

Have a soil test done to confirm.

Bad news:



Adding too much magnesium to your soil can actually prevent adequate calcium from getting into your plants, making blossom end rot even worse.

Adding Epsom salts to soil that already has sufficient magnesium can actually harm your soil and plants, perhaps even inhibiting calcium uptake.

Spraying Epsom salt solutions on plant leaves can cause leaf scorch.

Bottom line:

Epsom salts are best in the bath, not in the garden.

Because I am interested in gardening, I get multiple gardening “tips” on my computer feeds. I read them, but then I hunt down a source that will confirm or deny the “tip.” When looking for advice online always add .edu to your search. With any .edu website, you are sure to get well-researched information from a university.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but gardening information can be found year-round by clicking on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website, www.extension.umn.edu, or by visiting our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

