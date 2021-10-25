Watching the bare birch breeze raining golden leaves is a delight because, for once, our outdoor work is done except for picking them up and doing the last mowing before winter. That, however, is not the last task and one that I recommend doing.

Making an assessment of what grew well, what needs replacement, division or simply roguing out of the perennial beds will give you a heads up on next spring’s tasks. Looking at images of this past year’s gardens will give you a clue to how well the sizes, colors and textures enhanced the garden or clashed with it.

You may see thuggish plants, that although lovely, need reduction. Other plants need the opportunity to show off and all need adequate air circulation to prevent disease and room for their roots to gain moisture and nutrients. What would have encouraged shorter, more shapely plants? List the good and not-so-good in your garden journal and put a copy in your calendar for next year.

Assessing is only part of the equation for more gardening success.

Keep track of your successes and the timing of when you did things that worked. Timing is critical. So are the watering techniques, the mulching, the fertilizer, plant placement in shade or sunlight, competition from weeds or trees.

Did you leave enough room so you could get around your plants for maintenance and enough so that they didn’t get lost in the crowd? Maybe it would be better to have fewer plants? Would some colorful annuals enhance an area better than perennials? Would blooming annuals in your vegetable garden bring in pollinators for better production as well as beautifying it? Ask yourself questions and make note of changes for next year. Make that garden journal as important a tool as your other tools.

Assessing how much to garden is another issue. Do you need 40 tomato plants? How many green beans can you really eat? Would natural elements like a tree root, a garden sculpture, a bench, a birdbath or a birdhouse enhance your gardening experience? Think about how sitting down to observe your plants, the bees and butterflies would rest your body and your soul.

Next, ask yourself questions: why did this happen? When is the best time to plant and when do I harvest this or that? Why did this plant do so well and that one so poorly? Why did some of my spring-blooming plants and shrubs re-bloom? An Oct. 4 entry in the Yard and Garden News in September explained this. It is called remontant behavior, and while not common, it occurs more frequently with some plants than others, especially in a long fall such as we have experienced.

It is good to speculate, but also to ask questions of experienced gardeners, master gardeners, and to read the Yard and Garden News section of the University of Minnesota Extension website for help in understanding your questions.

Aside from being a curious gardener, it is good for our minds and bodies to reflect on our gardens when there are only snow flowers outdoors. Our backs don’t hurt, there are no weeds and all is perfection.

This is the concluding article for the gardening season, but information can be found year-round by clicking on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website, www.extension.umn.edu, or by visiting our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.