BEMIDJI -- Growing Our Future, a community program based in Bemidji that supplies free seasonal gardening kits to local youth, is seeking funds for its next round of gardening kits.

The Ground Our Future program was founded by Bemidji resident Bridget Westrum in January 2021 and began by giving out more than 130 free “starter garden” kits that included everything from detailed planting information to seeds and soil. All youth age 18 and younger were eligible to receive a kit.

"It was a huge success," Westrum said in a release. "Growing Our Future brought knowledge of gardening and a broadened sense of self-sustainability into the lives of 130-plus families. I was in awe. This newfound success expanded my expectations for the program and the goals for this organization. Thus began the process of our upcoming batch of kits."

The next round of kits, available for anyone 18 years and younger, will be free indoor herb gardening kits, which will include a grow light, a window pot, soil, five to eight seed varieties, a spray bottle for watering and plant markers.

"Our goal for this batch of kits is to reach 200 youth from in and around Bemidji," Westrum said. "It is so important for youth to have the opportunity to garden and be self-sustainable."

The program is entirely youth-led and donation-funded. The fundraising goal for the next project is $3,000 and so far they are a third of the way to reaching that goal. According to the release, donations will be primarily used to purchase grow light bulbs and window pots. Any money left over will go toward soil or other supplies for future batches of kits (like seeds, seed starting trays, spades, etc).

Westrum is seeking the community's help in gaining more funds to reach the target goal. She also mentioned that they recently overfilled their barn used for storage, so are on the lookout for any enclosed sheds that are in decent condition. The shed would be used to hold kit supplies and soil bags.

"Please consider making a donation to help create the next generation of gardeners," she said. "They are the future."

How to donate:

By mail: P.O. Box 753, Bemidji, MN 56619

GoFundMe: gofund.me/be1db182

Facebook fundraiser: www.facebook.com/donate/342589054082264

Target charity registry: www.target.com/gift-registry/gift/GrowingOurFuture

Physical donations: Pots, soil, seed starting supplies, seeds, etc. are always welcomed

For more information on Growing Our Future, visit their Facebook page @growyourownfuture, Instagram @growing.our.future or contact Bridget Westrum by emailing growingourfuturemn@gmail.com.