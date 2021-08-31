Every year I overwinter some of my herbs from my garden. I will soon put the chosen few into clean pots with drainage holes and fresh soil, isolate them on my porch and then get them indoors when the outdoor temperature may threaten these saved treasures. I will overwinter my tricolor sage, parsley and rosemary this year. These plants look healthy and deserve a second chance. I allowed my basil to produce flowers for the pollinators so these plants will go into the compost pile.

I also plan to grow some from seeds to keep my supply fresh. Basil comes to mind as it is a favorite herb of mine. It has a fresh green color and its fragrance provides a reminder of family gatherings during the summer. Dill and other high herbs can be grown indoors but they tend to get too big for my small space.

To grow herbs indoors in a Minnesota winter, the plants need the most light possible. Full sun is great, six hours or more; supplemental light is a good option for any herbs you want to grow longer than a few weeks. Plants with thin, large leaves like basil may need water daily indoors in our dry winter homes. If buying potted herbs for winter use, inspect the plants closely after purchase and then regularly for any possible insect infestation. I have good southern exposure providing the proper light. Start seeds under fluorescent light for a good start.

Always check your herb garden frequently for possible downy mildew or insects. Remove any leaves if mildew is seen and isolate any infected plants and treat as needed for insects. Keep foliage dry, watering only at the base of the plant.

Good drainage is essential for herbs. Never let them stand in water. If you purchased basil or another herb in a small pot, be prepared to transfer it to a larger container for a longer growing time. Fertilizer is not essential for herbs. Never allow the plants to wilt between watering.

To harvest your culinary herbs throughout winter, snip sprigs and leaves as needed. Fresh herbs are loaded with vitamins. Parsley is an easy herb to grow indoors and contains vitamins A, K and C. It is also a good source of the minerals calcium, iron, magnesium and potassium. I overwinter my curly leaf parsley most years.

Although it is work to repot your herbs, give them a try indoors and enjoy them for as long as possible this winter.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but gardening information can be found year-round by clicking on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website, www.extension.umn.edu, or by visiting our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916, and leave your name, number and question.