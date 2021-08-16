Controlling invasive species is a topic for books, not brief newspaper columns, so the focus here will be on some local garden problems. Are we not lucky to live in an area without wild pigs and python snakes?

Seed corn maggots and cabbage root maggots are problems in my garden. These are difficult to control so I need to be careful not to share the plants or soil from my garden with others. My neighbors do not have them. Onion maggots are similar and I don’t have these. Keeping them out is the best way to avoid the problem.

Seed corn maggots affect many of the larger seeds like corn, beans and squash. They can eat the emerging plant tip or the root according to the University of Minnesota Extension. I have had poor germination in squash and corn and the beans have produced cotyledons, or seed leaves, without a growing tip.

Commercial farmers have access to chemicals which kill the maggots but there is nothing for the homeowner to use. Row covers applied at planting time to avoid egg laying is offered as an option but this doesn’t fit my gardening methods. The only time I have seen the adults is when I used a row cover and they were already inside the cover. High organic matter and manure make conditions more favorable for maggots.

Radishes, turnips or rutabagas are susceptible to cabbage maggots so I have become quite good at growing kohlrabi which grows above ground. These plants are not destroyed by maggots.

So far, I don’t have onion maggots so I need to be careful not to introduce them to my garden. Their life cycle and control are similar to other maggots. One-sixth of my garden is onions and garlic so care and management are needed to keep them out.

My mother-in-law has many varieties of amazing hostas in Morrison County but I dare not accept a gift of these because I may introduce Japanese beetles to Beltrami County. Japanese beetles have been found in three counties neighboring Beltrami County. They feed on more than 300 different plants. We can postpone the date of their arrival by not transplanting from infected areas which are just about everywhere to the south or east of us. Don’t expect our cold winters to protect us from all invasive pests.

I would like to try to grow some everbearing raspberries and a fellow Master Gardener has some to give away. However, I might be introducing spotted winged drosophila, a fruit fly that makes harvesting clean berries very difficult. We already have it in Beltrami County. If I get it, then my neighbors will probably get it also.

It may be illegal to share some of your plants. Many plants are protected by the Plant Variety Protection Act which was enacted in 1970. It is like a patent so the plant breeders can develop new varieties and make money from their research, work and sales.

If you want to try new varieties of plants, purchase them from a reputable commercial greenhouse where they are grown from clean stock in rooting media free from insects and diseases. I like to share some of my own open-pollinated, or non-hybrid, plants from seed. I grow these away from the garden and in commercial soil to avoid spreading my own invasive species.

Many thanks to all the people who entered their produce or flowers in the horticulture area at the county fair. You brought pleasure and learning to many people. Many thanks also to the volunteering Master Gardeners, Garden Club members and the sponsors who made it all possible.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but gardening information can be found year-round by clicking on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website, www.extension.umn.edu, or by visiting our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916, and leave your name, number and question.