Echinacea, commonly known as coneflowers, are among our most recognizable native plants in North America. There are nine species of echinacea and all are native to North America in the central and eastern United States.

In the 1990s the Chicago Botanic Gardens began a crossbreeding program that resulted in the huge varieties of new cultivars. Originally only found in shades of pink, coneflowers now are available in purple, orange, red and even green. Plus, the flowers are now available as doubles and pompom varieties.

Coneflowers historically have been used for their medicinal qualities treating a variety of ailments. Today people still take echinacea for colds and boosting the immune system although there is little scientific evidence to back up any claims. Echinacea angustifolia is the only species that is used for medicinal purposes.

Because of this, it is threatened in the wild. If you do use echinacea medicinally, it is important to buy only commercially produced supplements and nursery propagated plants to ensure their survival in the wild.

Echinaceas are members of the aster family. The name echinacea comes from the Greek word “echinos” or hedgehog referencing the bristly, spiny bract in the center of the flower. Individual flowers are not long-lived, but deadheading can encourage blooms for about 5 weeks thus providing pollen and nectar for the pollinators.

The newer double flowered echinacea are quite showy in the garden and have more prolonged bloom times; however, they are not nearly as appealing to the pollinators.

Coneflowers in the wild have taproots that enable them to grow in competitive habitats where moisture is at a premium. Echinacea purpurea, the species that most garden coneflowers are, have fibrous root systems which makes them better suited for garden soil. They do require well-drained soil in order to thrive.

Mt. Cuba Center evaluated echinacea performance as well as pollinator visitations. Their top-rated coneflowers overall were sturdy semi-compact plants that resisted flopping and didn’t need staking. Generally, coneflowers are short-lived perennials with those started from seed more long-lived than tissue cultivars.

Echinacea purpurea "Pica Bella" was one of the outstanding cultivars. It is compact with pink blooms and is also a favorite of birds and bees. Echinacea purpurea "Fragrant Angel" is another top-rated cultivar. This one is white with horizontal petals and had the most pollinator visits during the trial.

Coneflowers are affected by several diseases. Disease like powdery mildew can be a problem but doesn’t generally cause long term damage to the plant. The major disease culprit is aster yellows. It is incurable, caused by a pathogen called phytoplasma. Aster yellows is spread by leafhopper insects.

Since there is no cure for the disease, removal of the plant at the first sign of the disease is recommended. Symptoms of aster yellows are quite recognizable in echinacea. They include apple green flowers and aberrant, leafy growths particularly in the center of the flower.

Coneflowers prefer full sun, but will also do quite well in partial shade. They are low water plants and prefer lean soils, thus fertilizing is not necessary. Mulching them in spring with compost should provide enough nourishment. In the fall let the plants stand until they are fully dormant and dry. Their seeds are an important food source for wildlife. Instead, cut them back in early spring.

There is not an easier plant to grow in the garden and they can reseed prolifically. Seedlings may not come true to resemble the parent plant.

