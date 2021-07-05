Most of us enjoy at least a few hanging baskets of annuals in our yards. Didn’t those baskets look great when you purchased them in May? The trick is to keep them looking good into early fall whether you purchased a readymade one or did your own creative basket. This is assuming that the site you’ve selected for your basket is appropriate for the type of plants in it.

First of all, the size of the basket is very important to give you continued beauty throughout the summer. If you purchased a small 8-10 inches in diameter basket, your best bet would've been to repot into a 12-14 inch basket. The fact is, the bigger the basket, the more soil you have and the more successful your planting will be. When you repot, make sure to use top-quality potting soil. My favorite is MiracleGro.

The next important thing is to understand how to water properly. Stick your finger in the basket and if it feels moist at 1-2 inches down you’re okay to wait another day before watering. You can also weigh the basket in your hand. If it feels heavy it’s probably not thirsty.

When you water, it is imperative to water thoroughly. Use a watering wand with a shower setting or watering can and gently water until water runs out the bottom of the basket. If water streams out the bottom but the basket still seems dry, you may need to submerge it in a bucket of water for up to an hour. As the summer progresses and the baskets become filled with roots, daily watering and sometimes more often is an absolute.

Another key to having spectacular baskets is feeding. Since the baskets have a small amount of soil, they really need regular feeding to ensure that the plants get enough nutrients. In early spring it’s important to get a lot of vegetative growth by using fast-acting liquid fertilizer at least weekly. I like to add a bit of a 15-30-15 or similar product each time I water. I add about a teaspoon per gallon of water instead of the recommended tablespoon per gallon.

One of the tougher things to do, I think, is to keep those baskets pruned and deadheaded. For example, baskets of petunias, lantanas and verbena get leggy mid-summer and overgrown stems need to be pruned back by about half to keep them bushier and blooming. Geraniums need to be deadheaded regularly and any yellowing leaves need to be removed. That way the plant’s energy goes into producing more blooms.

Most annuals benefit from a little haircut to keep them looking their best. Some plants may need to be replaced if they seem past their prime and don’t rebound after a trim. Ease the plant out of the basket and pop in a new one.

One of the benefits of hanging baskets is that they are portable. If the location they’re in isn’t working, move them to another place. Or if one basket is particularly striking, put it in a spot where you can see it often and enjoy it.

