This prolonged dry period following a winter of light snow is endangering not only the health and vigor of our flowers and vegetables but also our most valuable plants, the longest living, the largest and the most recently planted.

Trees, shrubs and perennials are expensive. Most lawns are in dormancy due to the hot, dry conditions. Dealing with drought is compounded by the attention we must pay to our water sources. Lake levels are down, water restrictions may start and wells may also be endangered. Prioritize and strategize to make the best use of resources. A one-day rain will not suffice.

Certain species are most susceptible: birch and maple trees have shallow roots whose root hairs die when they don’t get moisture. This translates to less sap flowing, more susceptibility to insect damage, early leaf drop and less vigor for the tree going into winter. Even established trees suffer. Damage will show up in pines next year with browning and fruit trees may even have reduced fruiting in future years.

The solution: mulch 2-3 inches deep out as far as you can -- several feet, if possible; then water at a trickle for a long period of time to allow the moisture to seep in. A soaker hose around the tree a few feet out will direct moisture to the roots and avoid evaporation. Water to 6-9 inches deep.

Other woody plants needing similar treatment include fruiting species and shrubs. Shrubs planted close to foundations seldom get enough moisture to keep them healthy and this drought is putting them at special risk. Again, a soaker hose or drip irrigation system will save you time and will not waste water that would otherwise evaporate.

Newly planted woody plants and perennials need to be kept damp to develop root systems that will withstand winter. Water weekly or if in sand, two times a week; check the soil at root level to make sure it is moist. Light watering promotes shallow roots. Newly planted species need more frequent watering to establish roots.

Sometimes one needs to decide which perennial plants not only survive but also thrive. Rogue out plants that look good only some years but are languishing this year. There are better species to suit our landscaping needs. The old saying, “right plant, right place,” is always right! If you remove plants, mulch and put in something decorative in the meantime. Evaluate which plants may need moving and wait until conditions improve in fall or spring.

Another thing that may be affecting your watering needs is changes in the landscape itself. Trees removed last winter may have left a shade garden more exposed to increased sunlight. Dying shade-requiring ground covers can be replaced with mulch. Bare soil equals more evaporation. Mulching and watering at the base of the perennials can help until a better solution presents itself. Shading sun-stressed plants may also help.

Deadhead perennials to reduce the effort plants make to go to seed. Water but don’t force new growth by fertilizing. Do not fertilize shrubs and trees; new growth will stress the plants. It will take weeks of sustained rainfall to make up for the loss of moisture and heat this spring.

Choose the plants that are most valuable and concentrate on them. Keep a calendar to keep you honest about watering. The current Yard and Garden News has more complete information on gardening during a drought.

One of the newspapers we have written for, the International Falls Journal, is closing this week. Please support your local newspaper; it is the thread that can hold a community together, to let us know about happenings, crime, illnesses that threaten us, and the politics that control our schools and government functioning. Thank you and goodbye to International Falls citizens. We shall miss you.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but gardening information can be found year-round by clicking on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website, www.extension.umn.edu, or by visiting our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916, and leave your name, number and question.