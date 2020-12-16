Have you been concerned that a new perennial might escape? Have your strawberry plants ever heaved? Have you taken a slip?

If these questions make any sense whatsoever, you speak the gardener’s dialect.

Time-honored terms make gardening vocabulary interesting, but they can sound downright odd.

Here are some commonly used gardening words with definitions.

A garden “amendment” isn’t part of the Constitution. Instead, it’s a material added to improve soil, such as compost or peat moss.

“Escape” isn’t prisoners making a jailbreak. It means a plant has begun to spread uncontrollably out of its desired bounds.

“Rest period” isn’t what’s needed following an afternoon of pulling weeds. It’s the period of dormancy, often in bulbs, required before active growth resumes.

When perennials or berry plants “heave,” alternating freezing and thawing of soil tears roots, lifts plants partially out of the ground and can result in winter injury.

“Self-cleaning” isn’t limited to ovens. In gardening, the term means a flowering plant that sheds old blossoms neatly without requiring hand removal.

“Cutting back” doesn’t refer to our need to reduce calories after the holidays. It means reducing the height of a plant, often drastically, usually to encourage better branching or fresh growth.

To “pinch” means using the thumb and forefinger to remove the tip growth, encouraging plants to develop side branching.

“Chlorosis” might sound like a liver ailment, but it’s a yellowing of plant leaves, often caused by iron or magnesium deficiency.

An “eye” is a bud on the surface of a tuber or enlarged root, as in potatoes and peonies.

“Cross” doesn’t mean you’re irritable. It’s the transfer of pollen from one flower to another.

A “flat” isn’t a tire with a nail hole. It’s a greenhouse tray in which packs or pots of plants are grown, carried or sold.

“Breaks” are side shoots often stimulated by pinching out the plant’s top growing point.

A “slip” is an old term for a “cutting,” which is a plant part that’s coaxed into producing roots to create a new plant.

“Thinning” doesn’t mean a receding hairline. It’s the removal of some seedlings to reduce overcrowding so remaining plants have room to develop.

“Dust” isn’t what happens if you ignore your housework, but is the name given to powder-like insecticides.

A “volunteer” is a plant that grows from a seed that wasn’t sown intentionally, such as a volunteer tree seedling.

A “weed” is any plant growing where it’s not wanted. I’m often asked to identify whether a given plant is a weed, but even wheat is a weed if it’s growing where we don’t want it.

“Media” is the mix in which plants are growing, not radio, television or Facebook.

“Bolting” doesn’t mean making a run for it. Instead, it's when vegetable plants begin their flowering stage while the plant is still too tiny, such as when cauliflower bolts.

“Forcing” a plant might sound unkind, but it’s simply coaxing it to grow or bloom outside its normal season, such as forcing a pot of tulips.

“Heavy” soil has a high proportion of clay that retains water, as opposed to “light” soil that quickly drains from its high sand content.

“Heirloom” isn’t your grandmother’s collection of porcelain teacups, but refers to older flower and vegetable varieties developed before modern hybrids.

A “border” isn’t your son who’s moved back home to live in your basement, but a continuous planting along the outer boundaries of a lawn, often consisting of a mixture of shrubs or perennial flowers.

“Potbound” has nothing to do with smoking dope. It’s the term given to a plant whose roots have tightly filled the soil ball, totally circling inside the pot.

If a plant doesn’t like “wet feet,” it doesn’t grow well in a location that is frequently too wet and poorly drained.

“Established” doesn’t mean you’re a longtime resident. It refers to a plant that’s become firmly rooted in a new location and is beginning to send out additional growth.

Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, is the horticulturist with North Dakota State University Extension for Cass County. Readers can reach him at donald.kinzler@ndsu.edu.