BEMIDJI -- Sunflowers, begonias, scarecrows and more were on display during Saturday's Blooming Trails Horticulture Competition at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

The event was held drive-thru style from 10 a.m. to noon with coronavirus guidelines in place and social distancing. Attendees looped around the fairgrounds and voted on a few different categories. Ballots and maps were handed out upon arrival and collected at the end. Swag bags were also distributed after completing the tour and submitting ballots.

Categories and winners include:

Hanging basket. First place: Sandy Holzhueter. Second place: Vern Holzhueter. Patio pot. First place: Phyllis Schmidt. Second place: Mary Lou Marchand. Decorated chair. First place: Becky Livermore. Garden creation featuring either a scarecrow or a comic strip character. First place: Rose Erickson. Second place: Becky Livermore. Garden art featuring a "unique decoration" including plants of choice that serve as art in the entrant's garden. First place: Dan Sherman. Second place: Rina Phillips.

Dan Sherman also won Best of Show for his garden art display.

Winners received gift cards from either Bemidji Coop Association, Chocolates Plus, Natures Edge Garden Center, Loide' Oils & Vinegars, Harmony Foods or Hill's County Greenhouse.