Did you hear about the latest botanical breakthrough? A plant breeder finally succeeded in crossing a four-leaf clover with poison ivy. That’s right, he had a rash of good luck.

We’ve focused our last three weekly columns on raising vegetables, as supplementing our food supply is a high priority this year. Flower gardens are important, too, though, and we might appreciate their beauty more than ever this year. To paraphrase an old proverb, vegetable gardens feed the body, while flower gardens feed the soul.

Perennial flowers are flexible enough to use in flowerbeds all their own, or combined with shrubbery in the landscape. Following are tips for getting the most out of our perennial plantings.

For spring cleanup, perennials survive winter best with their above-ground portions left intact during winter. Referred to in gardening as the “tops,” last year’s dead growth should be cut back in April or early May, about the time new growth is emerging from soil level, or just before. If old tops are left on too long in spring, it’s difficult to remove them without damaging new, quickly expanding growth.

We’ve come to realize that many pollinating insects, including some native bees, survive winter inside the hollow stems of perennial flowers. Disposing of the dead tops in spring could destroy pollinators still wintering inside. Instead, if possible, stack cutback tops in an out-of-the-way spot at the rear of the perennial bed, or other location until midsummer.

Although most perennials winter best with tops left intact, day lily, iris and hosta quickly become limp, and can be cut back in fall after frost. Spring removal is OK, but it’s just a little more difficult. Peonies are best cut back in fall for disease prevention.

Each perennial type blooms during a specific part of the growing season, usually two to six weeks. No perennial blooms from spring until fall. For continuous flowering in a perennial garden, combine types from each blooming season, so something is always in blossom for an ever-changing scene.

Avoid the temptation to make perennial beds appear full immediately after planting. Follow spacing guidelines on plant tags, giving each plant the footprint needed for development. Most perennials require two to three years to reach their potential.

If new perennial flowerbeds look sparse, interplant with annual flowers for the first year or two. Even established perennial beds benefit from adding the season-long color of annuals.

Most perennials require well-drained soil, rather than heavy, soggy soil. Mounding the bed, even slightly, helps divert excess water.

Perennials thrive in a soil rich in organic material. Add 3 inches of peat moss, compost or manure over the bed and work into the top 6 inches of soil. Established perennials benefit from incorporating organics into the top several inches of soil surrounding plants.

Weed control is definitely the biggest challenge. Spend a few minutes each day weeding, which also gives the chance to observe and enjoy.

There isn’t a magic solution that will remove all weeds while leaving the perennial flowers unharmed, other than a hoe. Perennial weeds like thistles can be carefully spot-treated with glyphosate. Grass-specific herbicides can control quack grass. Preen preemergent herbicide reduces annual weed seed germination. Above all, keep the hoe and weeding tools handy.

To maintain a perennial bed, the current recommendation is to apply shredded bark or similar wood product mulch directly onto the soil without an underlayment of fabric. If the mulch is 5 inches thick, it will block out most weeds. As the mulch in close contact with soil decomposes, it creates a healthy base of organic material, slowly releasing nutrients. Add surface mulch as needed.

Landscape fabrics can be used under mulch, but weeds can eventually establish through it, and removal of the fabric from a perennial garden can become difficult.

Perennials that best form the backbone of the flower garden include peony, iris, day lily, phlox, hosta, lily and rose, plus fall-blooming chrysanthemum and aster. Scores of other perennial types, available at locally owned garden centers, can be added to this list of basic necessities.

Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, is the horticulturist with North Dakota State University Extension for Cass County. Readers can reach him at kinzlerd@casscountynd.gov or call 701-241-5707.