Q: I’d like to share a photo of my amaryllis plant that I’ve had for over five years. It blooms well under my grow light. Happy Spring! — Beverly Kubela, Wahpeton, N.D.

A: Besides enjoying questions, I like to see what everyone else is growing, and it’s fun to share. Your amaryllis is tremendous.

There are different successful approaches to caring for these large bulbs. Common denominators of success include a pot that has only about 1 inch of space around the bulb’s perimeter, bulbs that aren’t planted too deeply, a summer vacation outdoors, fertilizer every two weeks while in leafy growth, and a winter dry-down dormancy of about eight weeks. Thanks for the spring inspiration.

Q: The grass in my lawn has never been so matted down as it is this spring. When the snow melted, the grass is all just laying flat against the ground. I usually mow the lawn a little shorter in the fall, but it was so wet I couldn’t get that done. Any advice? — Dave M., Fargo.

A: I know exactly what you mean, as I’ve noticed the same on many area lawns. The wet fall was followed by deep snow that remained in place until recently, which weighed heavily on lawngrass. Besides being matted down, many lawns have patches of gray or pinkish snow mold, which is often visible on flattened, damp grass as snow melts.

To revive matted grass and diminish areas of snow mold, rake gently with a leaf-type rake as soon as possible. This will aerate the grass, promote drying and usually eliminates snow mold. Vigorous raking should wait until the lawn dries to avoid damaging tender grass shoots. If you can kneel on the lawn without getting a wet spot on your jeans, the lawn is ready for a more vigorous spring raking.

If you missed last fall’s lower mowing, begin mowing this spring with a lower setting before raising the height to the recommended 3 inches for summer.

Q: A section of my yard was sodded instead of seeding for instant results and results were disappointing, which allowed weeds to thrive. If I were to overseed that area, is it necessary to cover the seeds with soil and when is a good time for that? — Joann H.

A: The best turf for Northern climates is composed mainly of cultivars of Kentucky bluegrass with other species, such as fescue blended in. When overseeding into existing grass, use high-quality seed containing at least 40% or 50% Kentucky bluegrass cultivars.

When overseeding thin areas, you can sprinkle a thin layer of topsoil over the existing turf, rake to smooth and then apply the seed. Kentucky bluegrass requires light to germinate and is not covered with soil, as we would with many seeds, such as garden vegetables. Simply sprinkle grass seed over the surface and rake lightly. If done correctly, the majority of the seed will be visible on the surface. It’s not absolutely necessary to add soil onto the existing turf when overseeding; you can simply seed into the thin grass. Adding a little soil does make for better seed-to-soil contact.

Kentucky bluegrass seed requires warm soil for germination, so it usually doesn’t sprout until sometime in May, making early May a good time to overseed. Moisture is also vital for grass seed germination.

