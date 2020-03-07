Q: I enjoy reading your articles in the Forum. Attached is a picture of the hoya plant I’ve had for many years that was given to me by a neighbor that moved away. It thrives on neglect and flowers now and then. I absolutely love it. — Beverly Kubela, Wahpeton, N.D.

A: Based on the number of letters I’ve received about hoya, also called wax plant, they’re surging in popularity as houseplants, both locally and nationally. Thanks for providing the opportunity to discuss their care.

The hoya grown as a houseplant is native to the humid subtropical climates of Asia and Australia, which tells us the preferred care and conditions. Although the leaves are waxy and thick, classifying it as a succulent, it’s not a dry, desert-type succulent, but a tropical, jungle-type succulent whose vining stems cling to tropical trees.

We can imitate its natural habitat by potting in a well-drained potting mix that allows good air exchange, but yet contains peat moss or similar organic humus like that found in tropical soils. Cactus potting mixes high in loose, gravelly aggregate or sand are best saved for desert-type succulents.

Being a tropical succulent, hoyas require watering more frequently than desert types, although the waxy leaves do conserve moisture. Water when a finger inserted about 1 inch detects no moisture at the fingertip. As plants age and fill their pot with roots, called potbound, they’re more likely to produce yearly flowers.

Q: In recent articles you’ve mentioned new perennials for 2020 and also new All-America Selections winners. Do you have sources where these different plants or seeds can be obtained? — John H., Fargo.

A: When articles about new varieties are published, the varieties often originate from a number of different plant breeders or seed companies. There usually isn’t one single source from which all the different plants or seeds can be obtained. That means we need to shop around.

To start the various plants yourself from seed, I’ve found the best way to locate seed is to do an online search for each variety. Most of the brand new varieties won’t be found on local seed racks, but need to be obtained through mail order.

If you don’t wish to start the plants yourself from seed, check with locally owned garden centers to see if they’ll be offering the types you’re seeking. Greenhouses often stock the plants for which they receive requests. For new varieties that aren’t propagated by seed, but rather by divisions as is common with perennials, plants are available by mail order once freezing temperatures have halted, and can be found by searching online. Inquire also if your locally owned garden center plans to offer potted plants of the new varieties.

Q: What is the best method for keeping slugs off cabbage in the garden? I've heard spreading fire ash around the base helps as well as pulverized eggshells. Do these methods actually work, or is there a better way to control them? — J. O’Hara, West Fargo.

A: The broad leaves of cabbage make ideal places for slugs to hide during daylight hours. Slugs are like snails minus the shells, and they hesitate to crawl across gritty substances with their slimy bodies. That’s why spreading sand, crushed eggshells, diatomaceous earth and ashes in a circle around plants can help, at least temporarily, but usually not totally. These materials are best used in combination with slug baits, available at garden centers.

Along with the other methods, try the age-old remedy of burying shallow trays into the ground so the top of the container is level with the soil. Pour beer or a water and yeast mixture (1 teaspoon of yeast to 3 ounces of water) into the container. Slugs are attracted to the odors, fall in and drown. It’s been said that slugs will travel from miles around for free beer.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler, NDSU Extension-Cass County, at kinzlerd@casscountynd.gov or call 701-241-5707. Questions with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.