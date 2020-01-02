Q: Can you help me identify this plant? It first grew in my garden where I had planted a mixed packet of flower seeds. The flowers are such a beautiful striking white, and I saved seeds that fall to replant the next year.

I’ve asked numerous people what this plant is, to no avail. The closest we have come up with is the moonflower, or datura, but I don't think my plant fits the description, as mine is a daytime flower, not coming out in evenings, as the datura moonflower says. And the flowers have separate petals, not all connected in a trumpet like datura. — Nola Thom, Edgeley, N.D.

A: Thanks for writing, and for sending the great photo and description. The plant is lavatera (pronounced lava-TEER-uh), and it is a delightful annual for flower beds.

It can be started early indoors, and is also available in shades of pink and rose, besides the white. The cultivar Silver Cup is one that we’ve enjoyed growing in our own flower beds.

Lavatera is considered an heirloom flower, but it certainly deserves increased use in today’s plantings. At first glance, lavatera and datura could be confused, until closer observation, as you’ve done. Lavatera is in the same plant family, mallow, as hollyhock and hibiscus, and if you look at the flowers of lavatera, they have similarities with their plant cousins.

Datura, also known as angel’s trumpet, devil’s trumpet (because of its toxicity) and moonflower, does flower during evening, as the name suggests, although moonflower is a common name used for other evening-flowering plants also. Datura is in the nightshade family, along with tomato, potato and pepper. There are different species of lavatera, having different heights. Some are taller while some are more rounded in shape, like yours.

Q: Here’s a suggestion after reading your article about protecting our trees and shrubs from animal damage during winter.

I use Gain Original dryer sheets to protect my plants from rabbits and voles. I have a collection of dwarf conifers that I cover with tarps and bags of leaves. After having damage to a favorite tree the first year, I stuffed the dryer sheets in and around each plant and have not had trouble since. Not even with my honey berries planted in the open when sheets are wrapped around the stem and tucked into the branches. — Marlene Maxon, Grand Forks, N.D.

A: Thanks for the tip, Marlene, and I’m definitely going to try this.

Rabbits are running rampant again this year, and many of us are willing to try almost anything, especially something that might be longer-lasting than expensive repellents that require reapplication several times during winter. At approximately $9 for 240 Gain dryer sheets, even one plant saved from destruction would be money well spent. Should we explain to the neighbors why we have dryer sheets hanging from our landscape plants?

Q: Last year, woodpeckers got to our newly planted boulevard tree and totally girdled it in several places from the middle to upper part of the trunk. They pretty much destroyed it, and we’re not sure how to avoid the same damage when and if we replace it. Any suggestions? — Angela Rohde, Valley City, N.D.

A: Whether or not woodpeckers and sapsuckers kill trees depends on the extent of the damage, and how completely their holes interrupt the flow of water, sap and nutrients within the tree.

A tree with minor damage can heal, but a tree riddled with closely spaced holes encircling the trunk can die. Pruning paints or sealers won’t aid in recovery.

If one notices bird activity as soon as it starts, applying sticky Tanglefoot to the trunk usually discourages them from continuing their destructive pattern. Hanging scary devices in the tree sometimes helps, such as pie tins, streamers and balloons, although these are often less than picturesque hanging from a pretty tree.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler, NDSU Extension-Cass County, at kinzlerd@casscountynd.gov or call 701-241-5707. Questions with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.