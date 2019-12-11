FARGO — Who doesn’t love the smells of the season — fresh pine needles, roasting chestnuts, mulled wine? How about 11 herbs and spices?

For the second year in a row, KFC is selling a log to throw on the fire that, when burned, smells just like Kentucky Fried Chicken.

We’ll just ignore the inevitable question: “Do you really want your home to smell like fried chicken all night?” Let’s just assume you’re the ultimate fried chicken lover and the answer is: “Cluck, yeah!” So does this finger lickin’ firelog really deliver?

We had to find out.

We managed to talk a local family into using their wood-burning fireplace as a makeshift lab for our experiment. Of course, it might have helped that we bribed Ray and Kris Hauge of Sabin, Minn., with a bucket of the real stuff to eat after our test.

Before heading out to the Hauges, I had the firelog sitting on my desk all day. Even without putting a match to it, it smelled up the entire west side of The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead newsroom. It was that strong. In fact, I think I might have to pay my desk mate John Lamb’s dry cleaning bill because I’m guessing his sweater was saturated with the scent. I think I spotted some dogs following him to the parking lot when he left.

When we got to Hauges and took the log out of the wrapper, the smell was even stronger — it was almost medicinal smelling. The look of the firelog is also interesting. It’s made of recycled cardboard, and you can tell.

When Ray set fire to it, it caught fire easily and continued to burn for a few hours. But surprisingly, both Ray and I couldn’t really detect the Colonel's chicken.

“Maybe, I’ve just been in here too long or my nose has acclimated to the scent,” he says. “But I don’t really smell chicken.”

But Kris, who left the house for a while to pick up son Frederic from school, begged to differ.

“Oh, my gosh! No. I smelled it right away when we walked in the door,” she says. “It totally smelled like Kentucky Fried Chicken.”

But would they buy it? Hmmm, maybe, maybe not. They said they liked the way it burned and also liked that it didn’t make the house smell smoky, but fried chicken all night long is an acquired taste. The Hauges say it did not smell like chicken the next morning.

Frederic said he wondered what it would taste like to toast s’mores on the KFC log. Maybe we’ll try that next year if we’re brave enough.

If you’d like to throw a KFC log onto the fire, you might want to act soon. It doesn’t appear to be available anymore online at Walmart.com, where I bought it a couple of weeks ago for $18.99, but other websites (including some Etsy sites) have it listed at an increased cost.

If you want your nose to enjoy fried chicken just like your belly does, give the KFC firelog a try. As Colonel Sanders himself says on the box, “When the weather outside gets frightful, just throw one of my logs on the fire, sit back and enjoy the delicious smell of my fried chicken in complete, cozy bliss. Just be sure not to eat it. That would hurt.”