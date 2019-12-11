FARGO — Hello and happy freezing-cold Friday morning to you all!

Has anyone else been sad about this weather? How do you even get out of that sad funk? I'm needing all of the tips here, people.

As much as I love winter, this season seems more difficult than most. It's cold out, the air hurts my face and my co-workers are starting to give me funny looks when I wrap up in my blanket.

OK. All complaining aside, I really do love winter. Everything is so pretty and white and silent... It's like living in a snow globe or a fairy tale.

I especially love winter when it gets to be this time of year. The falling snow reminds me that the jolly man in red will soon make his appearance to all the children of the world. It also means that we will soon begin a new year — bringing about hope and excitement for what is to come.

For over 20 years, Pantone's Color of the Year has influenced product development and purchasing decisions in a wide array of industries, including fashion, furnishings, product packaging and graphic design. The selection process combines thoughtful consideration and trend analysis as the committee combs through the globe searching for new color influences — from the TV and film industry and art collections to food trends, socioeconomic conditions, new technology and popular travel destinations.

As the "teens" decade comes to a close, so does the reign of "Living Coral" (16-1546), Pantone's color choice for 2019. Heading to the opposite side of the color wheel, the 2020 color promises to "instill calm, confidence and connection."

Pantone 19-4052, or "Classic Blue," kicks off the new decade. The company explains, "a timeless and enduring blue hue, Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue is elegant in its simplicity. Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of the thought-provoking Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue highlight our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era."

Whoa. Seems kind of heavy, right? Well, yes.

However, blue brings about feelings of peace and tranquility to the human spirit — offering refuge, bringing clarity, aiding in concentration and fostering resilience.

That's exactly what I want for my 2020. Clarity, concentration, tranquility and resilience. With the new decade right around the corner, here are five ways to incorporate this peaceful color into your life.

Eat up

One of the most delicious ways to get some of that Classic Blue in your life is through your stomach. Well, your mouth and esophagus and then your stomach, but whatever.

The first food that comes to mind when I think "blue" are the berries that boast the name. Blueberries (or "blubs," if you're around me when I feed them to Chief) are the low-calorie, nutrient-rich royalty of antioxidants. They protect your body from free radicals (unstable molecules that may damage cells and contribute to aging and diseases like cancer), help lower blood pressure and can even help maintain brain function and improve memory. Plus, they just plain taste good.

Get crafty

Ready to boost your mental health and overall well-being? Pick up a paintbrush, slide in front of your canvas and shake the rust off your art skills. It's time to get crafty.

In a study published earlier this year by the University College London's MARCH mental health network, researchers found that engaging with the visual arts can reduce anxiety. Crafting, painting, working with clay and any other visual art forms can also help to reduce stress.

Couple that with the peacefulness of Classic Blue, and you're in for a heckuva relaxing time.

Class(ic Blue) it up

Looking for a last-minute gift idea? Bring that certain someone into the new decade with some Classic Blue accessories.

Scarves, watch straps, sweaters and shoes can all boast this classic color, and Pantone predicts this rich color will make its appearance in fashion throughout the year.

Try livening up a neutral outfit with a blue shirt. Or maybe bring in a Classic Blue headband to break up those lovely locks you tote around on that pretty head of yours. Blue nails? Blue shoes? BLUE UNDIES?! The possibilities are ENDLESS!!

However you do it, you are sure to find that classic (blue) look. And, trust me, you're gonna look awesome.

Living blue

I am a big, big fan of a nice accent wall. Heck, take a step into my living room and one of the first thing you'll notice is my black wall. It's my favorite.

Any pop of color can bring a little something-something to your interior decor. Blue walls? Cool! Blue throw pillows? Why not! Blue furniture? Oh heck yeah!

Breaking up those neutral colors in your life with a bit of pizzazz can spice up your life. Go on, try it.

Feelin' blue

I know the term "feeling blue" usually means sad (looking at you, WINTER), but with this beautifully rich color, there's room to be feeling blue in a whole new way.

Pantone says the color is meant to promote tranquility and peacefulness, while also lending itself to productive creativity. Let's use 2020 to change our mindset and feel blue all over the place.

Here's to a year — and decade — of wins, prosperity and feelin' blue.

Friday 5 is a weekly column featuring quick tips, tricks, ideas and more — all in bunches of five. Readers can reach reporter Emma Vatnsdal at 701-241-5517.