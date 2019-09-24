DULUTH — For the current fall season and Halloween right around the corner, new types of decorations are sweeping into homes, including zombie flamingos and dragon skeletons.

Here are 13 of the most popular Halloween decorations for 2019.

1. Flamingos

Flamingos have been taking over the Halloween decorations this year, and not just the traditional pink ones. This Halloween season, flamingos are taking the form of skeletons and zombies and can be found in a range of home-goods stores and online.

2. A variety of skeletons

Another type of decoration taking over stores? Different types of skeletons. If a decoration of a human skeleton seems too simple, then what about a skeleton of a rat, cat, unicorn, dragon or flamingo? These skeletons come in a variety of sizes from being a small table-top decoration to being large enough to hang on a door.

3. True crime themes

There has been a surge of popularity in true crime this past year with an increase in documentaries, podcasts, television shows and movies about real-life serial killers. Due to this, a range of decorations based on crime and mystery can be found throughout this spooky season.

4. Pumpkin and skeleton pots for succulents

If scary things don’t fit your Halloween vibe, then maybe some small succulent pots will be the decoration you’ve been craving. Target, for example, has been selling ones in the shapes of cartoon-looking pumpkins and skeletons.

5. Crows and ravens

These classic Halloween decorations are staying popular this year. Black crows and ravens have been flocking to stores and homes.

6. Halloween wreaths

Who says wreaths are just for the winter holidays? This year, they’re also for the spooky season. Switch out garland for tree branches, holly for leaves and a bow for a small pumpkin or little ghost, and you have a wreath perfect for the season.

7. Halloween lights

For that cozy autumn feeling, Halloween lights are also on-trend. Instead of hanging up golden fairy lights, people are hanging up orange and green lights adorned with a variety of characters, such as jack-o’-lanterns, ghosts, witches and skeletons.

8. Clown decorations

Since “IT Chapter Two” was released in theaters in September, clown decorations have become even more popular. Pennywise and other clowns have since found their way into many homes for the season.

9. Movie props

“IT Chapter Two” isn’t the only movie releasing Halloween merchandise this year. “Harry Potter,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” have all been releasing merchandise for the season. Two big popular items have been the “Harry Potter” sorting hat and Freddy Krueger’s infamous knife hand.

10. Modern/industrial twists on classical skeletons, pumpkins and ghosts

This year, the classic skeletons, pumpkins and ghosts are being adorned in gold, silver and metal to make these traditional decorations look more modern and rustic.

11. Spell books

Along with modern twists, vintage is still staying on trend, especially with leather-bound spell books. If it looks like it comes from the 1800s or earlier, it’s most likely trending this year.

12. Table-top skulls with painted flowers

With these decorations signalling The Day of the Dead, more colorful decorations can be used to celebrate the season. The Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 that celebrates and remembers friends and family who have passed away.

13. Wire silhouettes of classic Halloween characters made with LED lights

These decorations are made from wires and lights strung together in the shapes of different characters, such as witches, pumpkins and spiders.