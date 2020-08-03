BEMIDJI -- Sanford Bemidji will host the Memorial Blood Center Bloodmobile from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 14, at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. All blood types are needed and especially O negative and O positive.

Access to the drive will be limited to pre-registered donors and essential staff only, a release said. To register, visit www.mbc.org/searchdrives and use code: 2234. For questions or concerns, contact Lexy at lexy.land@innovativeblood.org or (218) 591-3000.

To save time, complete a health history questionnaire online on the day of donation at mbc.org/idonate. Donors must bring ID, eat before donating, no cold or flu symptoms or COVID-19 symptoms or known exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours or have themselves tested positive for COVID-19.