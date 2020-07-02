Dr. Joseph Corser, a specialist in emergency medicine and trauma treatment at Sanford Health in Bemidji, said the emergency room frequently sees people who have had various accidents involving burns. Oftentimes, Corser said these involve campfires and backyard fires.

"We see a lot of problems when people try to use some sort of accelerant, a fuel, to help start their fire," Corser said. "Never use gasoline, kerosene or any of those accelerants to start a fire. Learn how to start a fire with a match and tinder. Anyone can get good at that."

Another reason patients go to the hospital is they fall into a fire, Corser said.

"That usually happens when there's roughhousing or people are having a fair amount of alcohol," Corser said. "Managing alcohol intake is a good idea. We also see children that fall into fires and injure themselves. It's important to be very cognizant and to put some type of protection around the fire. A set of bricks or something that creates some kind of distance."

When it comes to fireworks, Corser said hand injuries are common.

"When you do use fireworks that are more than the simple things that are legal in Minnesota, you want to make sure it's not being held in a hand, that it's in a pile of sand or another holder that will allow it to be lit from a distance and will extend in an area without people," Corser said. "There's also a number of fireworks malfunctioning in a way. Be certain that you don't hold those in your hand when you're lighting them."

In the case a burn does occur, Corser said the most important thing to do is stopping the burn process. This includes the stop, drop and roll procedure. Corser said once the burning process is finished it's also important to remove rings or jewelry as the burned area will swell next.

"It's then important to put the burned area under cool, but not cold water," Corser said. "The process of injury to the skin that can continue for a period of time after the burn happened can be interrupted by keeping it under cool water for about 20 minutes. However, if you use ice water, despite it feeling good, it can also cause the blood vessels to really constrict and decrease blood supply to the area which can worsen the injury."

Following this process, Corser said it's important to use an aloe and then a burn dressing.

Celebrating in the COVID age

Another consideration for celebrating the Fourth of July this year is taking precautions for the coronavirus. According to Cynthia Borgen, Beltrami County Public Health director, there were two cases that showed up in the past week which are being monitored by the department. The other COVID-19 cases have passed the two week isolation period, Borgen said.

With groups expected to come together over the weekend for the holiday, Borgen said it's important to continue socially distancing, wearing a mask and keep up with hand sanitizing to mitigate the spread.

"If you're going to be with folks out of your normal family group, it's better to be outside," Borgen said. "Being outside seems to help. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets and being out in the open air does seem to disperse those much more quickly than in an outdoor area."

Borgen also said it's recommended to make any gatherings small.

"We want to avoid a lot of mixing that can happen at social events," Borgen said. "Also, be cognizant of one's own health. Stay home if you have symptoms, or are experiencing a loss of smell or taste which can be early signs of COVID. If you're feeling sick, you need to step back and protect those around you."